Importance Of UK PM’s Visit To India

GANAPATHI BHAT, AKOLA

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Boris Johnson, by accepting India’s invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, has pleased a host of nations and rubbed some the wrong way. That this would be the first official tour abroad for the UK Prime Minister after exiting the European Union (EU) reveals the importance attached by him to Indo-UK cooperation. Both countries are traditionally bound together through different areas of interest. Mutual trust has always been the glue that has firmly held together the two important nations of the world. India and the UK have endured past history of ups and downs. The UK is one of those countries that have benefitted from a huge Indian diaspora. There exist plenty of areas that are enriched by liberal contributions from people of either side. But one area that holds great significance for the UK is trade exchange. Johnson would know that from being one of India’s top trade partners, his country has slipped on the ranking. An early harvest deal and a free trade agreement are expected to be inked by Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ‘Enhanced Trade Partnership’ is all set to see the light of day as also a decade-long roadmap between the two. Post-COVID pandemic, India and the UK appear committed to reinvigorating the badly-affected economy through each other’s largesse. All this said, it cannot be denied that all eyes are on the two leaders for the political skill and experience they bring to the table. Johnson is hosting the G7 summit in May, and his invitation to India, South Africa and Australia to be part of the so-called ‘D10’ has piqued China. Global diplomacy is defined by several links. Consequence of one nation being accorded attention and respect by a third country is not lost on the second. Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson are all set to send a powerful statement to countries inimical to their interests.