An Oriental Escape Route through Tamari

In Panaji, Tamari continues to be the favourite dining outlet for oriental food lovers. And ever since

they re-opened after the pandemic break, it’s not that easy to find a table at the last moment

Danuska Da Gama | NT BUZZ

Vivanta Goa, Panaji reopened the doors to its signature Pan-Asian Dining – Tamari, and the response has been truly overwhelming.

Just like me, an avid oriental food lover, people missed out on their dose of South East Asian cuisine for a long time.

The restaurant happens to be a favourite for their cuisine among food shenanigans who vouch for the quality, setting and service.

This is one place where familiar faces make the dining experience comfortable and enjoyable.

Executive chef Jose Thomas has his team of experts who, with their traditional skills, make sure the authenticity of a dish served on the table, is top-notch.

In fact, it was just over a year ago or so when the menu was revamped. But again, thanks to a long haul the menu has a few tweaks here and there.

You can find the old classics that Tamari takes great pride in or try out some new additions – it’s all with a renewed spirit of Tajness – a commitment restrengthened with an assurance of safety and hygiene for the new normal.

I went in pretty early for dinner, and it was already getting busy at 7 p.m. We tried to keep it minimal and simple.

So we commenced with some Crispy Honey Chilli Lotus Stems. Chef told us all about how the lotus stem is procured and used for various dishes.

It was crunchy and yet not too sweet with the honey or fiery with the chilli. I like how the oriental flavours complement each other very subtly.

The weather is perfect for Dim Sums. And actually, any weather and Dim Sums go together. We were served a few Dim Sums and ate every one of them, six each.

There are so many options to choose from. Bok Choy and Shiitake Dumplings, Sichuan Vegetable Pot Stickers, Chicken Mandarin Dim Sums, Chicken Jiaozi, Siu Mai, Char Siu Bao, Har Gow – Prawn, Shanghai Seafood Dumplings and Steamed Crab Dumplings among the many assortment of Dim Sums.

The soup lovers have a plethora to choose from but because I can’t choose one I would generally go with a one by two and share three of my favourites – Homemade Wonton, Tom Yum and Lemon Coriander.

There’s a fine selection of appetizers to tease the taste buds. The simple yet tasteful ones are Vegetable Pepper Salt, Fried Wontons, Sliced Tofu Chilli Basil, Crispy Fried Water Chestnuts, and Konjee Crispy Mushrooms.

The meat lovers have several options too and these are Thai Wok Chicken, Satay Kai, Chicken Spring Rolls and Wild Honey Sesame Crispy Chicken.

Then in seafood try the Wok Fried Squid with Chilli Basil, Konjee Crispy Lamb, Prawns Pepper Salt, Golden Fried Prawns, Prawns with Lemongrass Chilli Sauce, Shanghai Prawns with Spring Onion, Pla Rad Prik and Crispy Fried Red Snapper in Chilli Mustard Sauce.

It all depends on the kind of flavour you’re looking for. Spice is nice, some level of saltiness can also be enjoyed, but for me it’s a mix of sweet and spice that I like.

And make space for some sushi too. The rolls are prepared fresh and you can have your pick. As much as I try to train my mind to use the chopsticks, I run out of patience for I just can’t look at them for so long in the attempt of holding it, dipping it in the soy and still managing to have a grip till I finally devour the sushi.

From Thai, Japanese, Chinese and Vietnamese the array of mains could literally take you on a food sojourn at a quarter of the rate you would spend travelling.

The freshest ingredients and traditional methods of preparation are used in the kitchen.

The small slices of the Vietnamese Grilled Beef with lemongrass and chillies were what I really enjoyed. The meat was soft and the flavours were just too enjoyable along with the strong aroma.

The vegetarians can savour Spicy Field Mushroom, Mapo Tofu Vegetable, Vegetable Dumplings in Hot Garlic Sauce and a lot more.

There’s an extensive choice of non-vegetarian preparations too that include Shredded Lamb with Onion and Slit Green Chillies, Kung Pao Chicken, Roast Lamb in Black Pepper Sauce and Mapo Tofu Lamb.

The piggy lovers can try out the Hunan Style Spicy Sliced Pork, Spare Ribs in Barbecue Sauce, Roast Pork. Being a Goan whose home now has an abundance of sorportel, vindaloo and Goan roast, these pork dishes are some respite.

If you’re in for some fish look for the Butter Garlic Prawns, Steamed Pomfret in Lemon Ginger Sauce and Crispy Pomfret in Sweet and Spicy Sauce. Three different styles and variations in taste.

However, for me comfort food is always going right with a Thai curry and some jasmine rice. And the best part is that you can customise the Kaeng Kiew Warn, Kaeng Ped and Kaeng Massaman with your choice of lamb, beef, chicken, fish, prawns or vegetables.

And should you not want just rice, how about opting for some Moon Fan Rice and Burnt Garlic Fried Rice or a heady mix of noodles comprising American Chopsuey, Chinese Chopsuey, Pan Fried Noodles and Hakka Noodles.

Desserts from the East are unique, exotic and immensely satisfying. And just like the soup – do sharing and caring all at the same time. My favourites here are the Tub Tim Krob, Banana Toffee with Vanilla Ice Cream, Fried Ice Cream and Lychee with Ice Cream.

My experience at Tamari is all about revisiting old memories of dining there, reminiscing flavours and banter shared and trying out a few new dishes that again become favourites. And though it’s been some time now that I’ve been there, the wait won’t last too long…