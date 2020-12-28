Year-end business surges for Bhutta vendors

CAPTON: The sale of bhutta has increased in the state due to the arrival of domestic tourists. It gives vendors a chance to earn handsome amount during the year-end festive season, reports Bhiva P Parab

PHOTO: Pic 1.jpg

The stalls selling charred corn along the roadsides are earning well these days due to the surge in tourists, especially the domestic tourists. Several tourists can be seen enjoying hot fresh ‘bhutta’ which is made right in front of them, with an application of lime, salt and a bit of red chilli powder.

According to vendors they are witnessing good sale of sweet corn. They point out that, corn is packed with high nutrients which are useful for a human body as it is low in total fat and high in starch. Corn is also a good source of vitamin C as well as of fiber.

According to the information available from the sources, corn sales have become more or less round the year. They added that, seasonal spurts in sale occur several times a year, viz. whenever there is an increase in tourist footfalls. Locally known as, Makyache Bond the sale of corm increases with tourists coming to the state and it gives vendors a chance to earn handsome amount during this time of the year.

It may be noted that this business of corn comes in the limelight with the arrival of monsoon. However this year due to pandemic the business was low in the monsoon season and now in the winter season it has gained momentum. It may be noted that several people make a stop at the roadside stalls to eat corn nowadays and there is increase in demand for the sweet and spicy food item as people are seen buying at various stalls in the state.

Demand for bhutta is almost steady throughout the year, however with a spurt in the domestic tourists, the demand has increased in the recent days, especially along the coastal belt of the state.

A vendor went on to say that this business of ‘bhutta’ has come in demand with the arrival of domestic tourists in the state and several people make a stop at my stall to eat the ‘bhutta’, which is priced at Rs 20 per piece, however near the beaches the same is sold at higher rate at Rs 30 per piece. Bhutta is best eaten hot with the application of lime, salt and a bit of red chilli powder. Vendors said that, this year the business is low compared to last year due to the pandemic.

The vendor also went on to say that the number of people visiting the stall to eat ‘bhutta’ varies daily. On good days which is usually the weekends and when there are many Indian tourists the number of consumers cross 50, while on the other days they are less than that. However, overall if we go to see it is a good business during this time of the year. He added that, even Goans like eating Bhutta and it is not only tourists who like to eat it.

A customer said that, he loves to eat ‘bhutta’ from the roadside stalls, which is healthier than the oily street food and also reasonably priced at Rs 20. “We stop regularly at the stall during the evening while going home after the office hours. However due to the pandemic we now don’t come here regularly to eat butta. The sweet corn contains oil, which has a very good fatty acid combination and as a result, it enables omega-3 fatty acids to remove harmful fatty acids and reduces the risk of heart attack,” said the customer.

According to the information available from the sources, some vendors are in the bhutta business only during the rains. It is a profitable business as there is no much investment and the corn can be purchased from the Mapusa market on a wholesale rate. With local corn not being available in sufficient quantity most of the corn consumed in the state comes from Belagavi.

According to the information available from the sources, there are various benefits of eating sweet corn. It helps in reducing cholesterol as the sweet corn contains soluble fiber as well, which turns into a gel-like substance in the blood stream and this gel, in turn, absorbs bad cholesterol and the sweet corn also contains carotenoids and bioflavonoids which control cholesterol levels in the blood and sweet corn contains a lot of dietary fiber and the insoluble fibers help in digestion and also prevent constipation.

It may be noted that the pandemic has slowed down the corn business, however, now due to the increase in tourists the sale has once again increased.