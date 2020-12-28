Women bear the brunt of pandemic impact

By DM Deshpande

While the pandemic has taken its toll on all, women seem to have suffered more adverse impact. And this is not just in India, which can only be expected, but also in the west.

The lockdown in India, one of the toughest in the world, imposed in March led to a massive crash of employment as the economy came to a grinding halt. The pre-COVID employment figure from Jan.2019 to 2020 March was 400 million and it fell to 282 million in April 2020.

Since then however, employment has picked up after the phased lifting of the lockdown in India. Yet, there are 13.5 million fewer workers in November 2020 when compared with the corresponding figure of the previous year November 2019. While men, more or less, have recovered the lost ground, meaning regained their jobs, women account for most of the job losses.

Women’s work participation ratio (WPR), a measure of the proportion of the adult population engaged in productive and wage earning work- in the workforce was never high even during normal times, now it has fallen to 11 per cent versus 71 per cent for men, according to data collated by CMIE.

What is even more worrying is that women in their early 20’s too are hit badly. Their participation rate had risen after recovering from twin shocks of demonetization and implementation of GST to 14.3 per cent. Now it has crashed to 8.2 per cent. So, while the economy is hit by recession due to the pandemic, for the ladies it is virtually ‘she-cession.’

Yet another set of employment related data is available from the ongoing research at Azim Premji University. Accordingly, women WPR fell from an already low of 9.15 per cent in December 2019 to 5.8 per cent in August 2019. In case of men comparative figures are 67 per cent and 47 per cent indicating that while both WPR’s fell, the relative fall of women WPR was higher.

Quite interestingly, the study took a closer look at the same sample of individuals, men and women, who were working in December 2019 in April and August 2020. While 62 per cent of the men retained their jobs, in the case of women it was only 32 per cent.

This means out of two-thirds of women who lost their jobs in the peak of the pandemic in April, only a few have got back their jobs. Whether women in India return back to work in large numbers is something that will turn out to be critical for the growth of the economy.

Women comprise nearly half the population and therefore, half of the workforce, too; if they do not participate in wage earning occupations, growth will take a hit. Of the several examples, a recent one is of Bangladesh where women came in huge numbers to work that virtually led to ‘lifting’ of the economy!

Ideally, more men and women should be working in formal jobs. That would give greater job security, better working conditions and even higher wages, perhaps. More importantly, from a policy making perspective, it will give out accurate numbers that can help states to employ public resources in an optimal manner.

Given the ground realities in India, that is a distant dream, for, more than 90 per cent of the jobs are in the informal sector. For instance, a large number of women work as maids and servants in households. Pandemic has put paid to that option although some have been re-employed by their employers. There is some indication of increased purchase of labour saving gadgets. Even the small and medium firms have still not resumed in full measure adding to the woes of women workers.

When jobs are in short supply, as is the case now, men seem to get preference. Since schools remain shut, looking after children has become an added household responsibility; mostly the women volunteer to take up this work, too. The textile town Tirpur used to employ over 8 lakh persons during pre-COVID days. Now the employment is down by fifty percent and mostly filled by men.

Interestingly, a recent LinkedIn study shows that urban women WPR rose by 7 per cent between April and July this year. But this is applied to a small geography of urban educated women who have benefited by the facility of work from home. But in vast areas-rural and hinterland, the situation is different.

It is intriguing why women WPR in India has fallen even during normal times. Actually women literacy, education and fertility rates-all have improved. The fall in WPR has been steep from 31 per cent in 2011-12 to 23 per cent in 2017-18. This has been brought out by the periodic NSS data releases.

It appears that more rural women are withdrawing from work resulting in this decline. While agricultural productivity is not affected, alternative gainful employment opportunities do not exist in the majority of the villages. There are reports of increased domestic violence both in urban and rural parts of India.

Pandemic is also causing more child marriages and trafficking in different parts of the world. Policy attention has not been adequate so far in this regard. Issue is not just about gender parity; it is about the socio-economic well being of the whole nation.

The author has four decades of experience in higher education teaching and research. He is the former first vice-chancellor of ISBM University, Chhattisgarh.