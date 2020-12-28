STEPapp inks MOU with Goa government for gamified learning

Student Talent Enhancement Program Application (STEPapp), an EdTech startup, recently received a mandate from the state government to implement gamified learning across all government and private schools. As of now the app has been implemented in 536 schools in the state.

The initiative is for students from grades 6th-12th. The app will be a part of the learning pedagogy in all the schools. It is expected to enhance the students’ performance in school exams as well as in competitive exams. Schools will also be able to measure the students’ learning outcomes through dashboards.

STEPapp is a gamified learning solution for students to gain conceptual clarity in math and science. It offers many features including a simplified testing methodology, measurable learning outcomes, self-paced learning, content created by 400+ IITians and doctors and rewards, recognition.

The purpose of STEPapp is to become the springboard for every child’s dreams and provide universal access to quality education using technology & gamification by creating a bank of meritorious children who will be the assets to our country.

Supriya Netravalker, principal, SPVW Higher Secondary School, said “STEPapp is an excellent solution for the students that acts as a tool for evaluation. The students are extremely excited in testing how much they’ve learnt through the gamification technology in the app. The teachers have given excellent feedback as the app helps them to evaluate the students’ performances.”

Praveen Tyagi, managing director, PACE IIT & Medical, CEO & Founder, EduIsFun Technologies (STEPapp) said, “My team at STEPapp believes in quality education for all. Our gamified learning approach is loved and appreciated by the students. The data generated enables the policymakers to monitor each child’s performance on a real-time basis and also helps them to identify talent and groom them into national assets. We are glad that we are able to achieve our mission of providing an effective and smooth learning journey in Goa.”

STEPapp has been implemented in more than 3500 schools pan India. The app has been implemented in one of the biggest school chains, the 1200+ KendriyaVidyalayas. The company received a mandate from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, to implement the gamified learning app in all the tribal schools across all states. Reputed actor Amitabh Bachchan is the brand ambassador of STEPapp in India.