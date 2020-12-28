Spreading Christmas cheer with Joy of Giving campaign

Panaji based Goa, Bennet and Bernard Group, spread early Christmas cheer with its Joy of Giving campaign. In the true spirit of bringing cheer which is really an innate part of Christmas celebrations the group launched a month-long campaign to spread positivity and kindness among the people and showcase solidarity. The campaign aims to highlight the importance of togetherness.

Under it each week, the company is carrying an act of kindness to help the vulnerable people in the community. Starting with the initiative to feed to the street animals, the company is undertaken several initiatives throughout December such as providing essential kits to the workers at construction sites, supplying food to the old age homes, feeding the needy people and supporting the orphanages.

Speaking on the initiative, Fabiola Mendes e Rodrigues, director, B&B Group, said, “Christmas is a time of good cheer, celebrations and getting together as families and communities. This is also a good opportunity for everyone to give something back to society and help those who require our help the most. As a brand, this has been a central theme of how we operate. We strongly believe that if one is personally celebrating any occasion, then they

should also take the opportunity to include the less fortunate in their celebrations.”