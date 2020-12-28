Goa Recovery of Arrears Tax Scheme: Attractive but receiving lackluster response

With the Goa Recovery of Arrears Tax Scheme set to expire on December 31 2020, Rajendra Narvekar, writes on the scheme’s attractive features and modest response despite its usefulness

The Goa Recovery of Arrears Tax Scheme was notified on May 27 2020. It envisages recovery of past dues in taxes like VAT, sales tax, central sales tax, entertainment tax and entry tax. All these taxes are monitored by commercial taxes department.

It was very much anticipated that with the introduction of GST on July 1 2017, this type of scheme to recover the long pending arrears and give revenue boost to the treasury would be launched. The scheme initially was due to expire on November 27 2020, but subsequently the deadline was extended and now it is set to expire on December 31 2020.

The scheme contemplates benefits to the tax payers in three ways. Firstly with regard to undisputed dues which are not in appeal and which are assessed for tax up to the year 2015-16, the benefit offered is complete waiver on interest and penalty.

Secondly for disputed dues which are in appeal before appellate authority or tribunal or court there will be complete waiver of interest and penalty and only 50 per cent of tax component need to be paid, provided the dispute is filed before the competent authority prior to January 31 2020.

Thirdly the state tax department has recognized that most of the disputes are for non submission of declaration form like form C , F, H, etc. In such cases the department shall work out liability after considering the available forms post assessment and appeal and only 50 per cent of such liability needs to be paid with complete waiver of interest and penalty.

The scheme appears to be very lucrative especially since it gives benefit in terms of interest and penalty to those assessed dues which are not disputed also. But so far it appears the response to the scheme is not overwhelming. There are many factors which can be attributed to this.

The time of introduction of scheme was not suitable. It was introduced during the COVID peak period so the scheme virtually went unnoticed. Most of the establishments were under lockdown with no source of income. Now the economy is limping back to normal but in Goa most of the sectors are not at their best.

Most of the tourism related activities are under performing due to lack of quality tourists from abroad. The mining sector that directly and indirectly gives boost to the state economy remains closed. In such a scenario the tax payers will look to regularize their business activities rather than pay arrears of past taxes.

Most of the market segments have taken a hit due to COVID, to name a few the real estate, hospitality industry, automobile dealers and mining companies. Further many of the Goan seafarers whose spending powers keep money rolling in the market are still at home and not joined duties.

All these factors are causing cash constraints in the economy so the Goan businessman is concentrating more on streamlining his business activities. The other factor which is contributing to the low performance of the scheme is the dues which the department is trying to recover are in some cases almost more than 30 years older.

In such cases the tax payers wonders whether such longstanding dues can be recovered or not? They wonder how the department kept quiet for so long. They do not have proper records also to prove if at all they had made payments since prior to 2014 the taxes were paid by manual chalan. So unless the paid chalan is preserved in no way can they prove the payment. Some businessmen are saying that, they need to maintain records only for seven years and rest they can destroy. So this is causing a big hardship to the trade. Some also argue that such type of schemes will come every two to three years so let us wait and watch.

The tax payer need to be educated that for assessing the dues there is time limitation but for recovering of the assessed dues there is no such time period. The scheme in all probability will end on December 31 2020, which coincides with other deadlines as well. The income tax return for 2019-20, the tax audit, the GST audit for 2018-19 all these are due by December 31. The practitioners, consultants, chartered accountants and even businessman are busy in meeting these deadlines.

In some cases to opt for the scheme requires thorough study and working of tax implication to be done and presented to the management. Especially for cases which are in appeal and where legal point is involved. So when practitioners cannot devote their full time to the scheme it will not get the desired results.

I am of the opinion that the scheme offered for settlement is very good and each businessman should try to take advantage of the same. There may be very less chance of the same to be extended so put all out efforts in remaining days and try to settle the dues.

The department has so many ways at their disposal to recover the same and my interaction with Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Hemant Kumar was that he will go all out to recover the dues after the deadline is over. So let us utilize this opportunity to clear the arrears and come clean.

The writer is the president of All Goa Tax Practitioners Association and member of the GST Grievance Redresal Committee