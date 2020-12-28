GCCI seeks one year’s time for Goan industry to switch to approved fuels

By
NT Desk
-
0
14

The Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has taken up the demand of local industrial units asking for holding back the ban on pet coke and furnace oil from January 1, 2021

With December 31 2020 as the deadline for industries to stop using the two fuels and switch to approved fuels, the GCCI is asked for extension in the time limit as well as request for using Low Sulphur Furnace Oil. The request was made last week to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), New Delhi.

In the communication with the CPCB, the trade body said that, while it fully  appreciate  the  reasons  behind  the banning of use of pet coke and furnace  oil Goan industry will find it difficult to make the switch to natural gas.

“Industry in Goa surely wants  to  shift  to  other cleaner fuels  such as natural gas  or  LDO. However, given  the  current  non-availability  of  natural gas  at  all  industrial  locations  in  the state, industrial  units, and more  particularly  the  small and medium industrial units, will find  it  extremely  difficult  to  make the shift  from furnace oil to natural gas.  The shift also  entails  certain amount  of capital expenditure  and  the  industry, which is already  ravaged by the pandemic  will find  it  impossible  to  make the shift,” said GCCI

According to the GCCI, as  far as LDO is  concerned it is not available in the state and has to be transported from  Mahul terminal in Maharashtra (freight cost of Rs 55,000/10KL). “There is a upward revision in the basic (depot) price of Rs 1030/ MT for FO and Rs 4540/ KL for LDO since last November.  The landed (net of tax) cost of LDO in Goa  works out to Rs 45,329  per MT against  Rs 32,960  per  MT of FO. So using LDO  is also  not an economical  option for Goan industry.”

GCCI is sought for extending the date for use of furnace oil for a year, viz. until December 31 2021. It is also asked for small and medium industries to be allowed the use of at least the very low sulphur furnace oil (VLSFO) which the petroleum companies are prepared to make available in the State.

It may be remembered that the GSPCB vide circular in June 22 2020, had notified the list of approved fuels followed by another circular in June 22 2020, banning the use of petcoke and furnace oil by industries.

Fifteen fuels are presently classified as approved fuels in the state and they include coal (with low sulphur), petrol, ATF, coke/ lignite, LPG, CNG, kerosene, naphtha, dung cake, bio gas, bio fuel, LSHS and RDF. 

Large  industries  in the state  such as Mandovi Pellets, MRF Ltd, Adani Gas, Marpol Pvt. Ltd., have  already  approached  the GSPCB  with  a request  to  permit  use  of  VLSFO  at  least  till  alternate  arrangement  for  shifting  to natural  gas  is  done. 

The GCCI communication to the CPCB signed by Manoj  Caculo, president, asks the central board to “understand  the  genuine  difficulties  of  the local industry  and  grant relief.”

The center wants states to stop using fossil fuels that are polluting to the environment and switch to clean (approved) fuels.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR