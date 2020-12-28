GCCI seeks one year’s time for Goan industry to switch to approved fuels

The Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has taken up the demand of local industrial units asking for holding back the ban on pet coke and furnace oil from January 1, 2021

With December 31 2020 as the deadline for industries to stop using the two fuels and switch to approved fuels, the GCCI is asked for extension in the time limit as well as request for using Low Sulphur Furnace Oil. The request was made last week to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), New Delhi.

In the communication with the CPCB, the trade body said that, while it fully appreciate the reasons behind the banning of use of pet coke and furnace oil Goan industry will find it difficult to make the switch to natural gas.

“Industry in Goa surely wants to shift to other cleaner fuels such as natural gas or LDO. However, given the current non-availability of natural gas at all industrial locations in the state, industrial units, and more particularly the small and medium industrial units, will find it extremely difficult to make the shift from furnace oil to natural gas. The shift also entails certain amount of capital expenditure and the industry, which is already ravaged by the pandemic will find it impossible to make the shift,” said GCCI

According to the GCCI, as far as LDO is concerned it is not available in the state and has to be transported from Mahul terminal in Maharashtra (freight cost of Rs 55,000/10KL). “There is a upward revision in the basic (depot) price of Rs 1030/ MT for FO and Rs 4540/ KL for LDO since last November. The landed (net of tax) cost of LDO in Goa works out to Rs 45,329 per MT against Rs 32,960 per MT of FO. So using LDO is also not an economical option for Goan industry.”

GCCI is sought for extending the date for use of furnace oil for a year, viz. until December 31 2021. It is also asked for small and medium industries to be allowed the use of at least the very low sulphur furnace oil (VLSFO) which the petroleum companies are prepared to make available in the State.

It may be remembered that the GSPCB vide circular in June 22 2020, had notified the list of approved fuels followed by another circular in June 22 2020, banning the use of petcoke and furnace oil by industries.

Fifteen fuels are presently classified as approved fuels in the state and they include coal (with low sulphur), petrol, ATF, coke/ lignite, LPG, CNG, kerosene, naphtha, dung cake, bio gas, bio fuel, LSHS and RDF.

Large industries in the state such as Mandovi Pellets, MRF Ltd, Adani Gas, Marpol Pvt. Ltd., have already approached the GSPCB with a request to permit use of VLSFO at least till alternate arrangement for shifting to natural gas is done.

The GCCI communication to the CPCB signed by Manoj Caculo, president, asks the central board to “understand the genuine difficulties of the local industry and grant relief.”

The center wants states to stop using fossil fuels that are polluting to the environment and switch to clean (approved) fuels.