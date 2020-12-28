Bank of Maharashtra reaches out to Goan MSMEs

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM), Goa Zone conducted a massive MSME outreach programme at Hotel Taj Vivanta, Panaji, recently. The programme aimed at connecting with MSMEs and other local business bodies at a time when the sector is witnessing a difficult time with slowdown of business activities on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sector is saddled with the problem of delayed realization of their receivables impacting the cash flow.

The programme saw a large number of traders, government contractor and suppliers and MSMEs participating. It was inaugurated by the Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, in the presence of Hemant Tamta, executive director, BoM. Narmada S Sawant, zonal manager, Goa, welcomed the participants.

In his address, the Chief Minister emphasized the role of MSMEs in the economic development of country. He said that, BoM is doing a commendable job of educating MSMEs to reap the benefits of measures initiated by center, the RBI and BoM. He also conveyed his appreciations to the bank over its good intervention to resolve the issue of delayed realization of payments of contractors and vendors of the state government by discounting their bills under Trade Receivables Electronic Discounting System (TReDS).

Addressing participants, Tamta, outlined the contribution of MSMEs in the economic development of the nation and described them as the backbone of the economy. “Providing adequate and timely credit flow to MSME sector has always been an area of priority for BoM,” he added.

The outreach programme will boost direct communication with MSMEs and assure them continued support, he said. Tamta also inaugurated a dedicated cell at Panaji for discounting the trade receivables on the TReDS platform. The Bank has also made arrangements for providing technical support to MSMEs for using this platform for discounting of their Trade receivables.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Anand Shankar, deputy zonal manager, Goa.