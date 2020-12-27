Pandemic puts a halt on Indo-Pak joint parade

IANS

Islamabad

Tense relations and the never-ending rivalry between Pakistan and India has reflected in a daily joint parade at the border openings for decades, where both sides showcase aggressive gestures and emotions filled parade with massive crowds chanting slogans on both sides everyday.

However, with the ongoing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, this spectacle has come to a halt, silencing the echo of slogans that attracted masses from both sides of the border.

The joint parade between India and Pakistan is unique as it has continued even at the worst times of tensions.

However, this year, the parade was called off when both sides closed their borders to stem the virus spread.

The three borders of Pakistan with India, Wagah border in Lahore, Ganda Singh border in Kasur and Head Sulemanki, the Pakistani Rangers Punjab and the Indian Border Security Forces used to salute and unfold their country’s flags

in ceremonies with boots hitting the floor hard and personals showing their aggressive angry

faces as they would come eye-to-eye with

each other.

“The atmosphere has been gloomy for the last nine months due to the ongoing pandemic,” said a resident of the area, located in the vicinity of the Wagah border.