Luis Dias

I haven’t seen ‘ABCD: Any Body Can Dance’, the 2013 3D dance drama film directed and choreographed by choreographer Remo D’Souza. But a recent inspirational news story has piqued my interest in it.

Kamal Singh was in his mid-teens when he saw the film on television. He already had an interest in dance, performing bhangra at family and other functions from childhood. The dance bug was inherited from his father who earned the nickname ‘Disco Dancer’ for his own groovy moves.

But what blew Kamal’s mind in the film were the ballet sequences. In several video and print interviews to the national and international press, he said he was impressed by the dancers “jumping, dancing”, balancing “on point” (‘pointe work’, in which a ballet dancer supports all body weight on the tips of fully extended feet within pointe shoes) and “boys lifting girls with one hand” as if they were weightless.

Kamal got in touch with the film’s ballet instructor Mario Fernando Aguilera, artistic director and co-founder of the Imperial Fernando Ballet Company (IFBC) with Rafi Khan.

The IFBC has studios in Delhi and Mumbai. For the then 17-year-old Vikaspuri resident Kamal Singh, it meant a daily journey of more than one-and-a-half hours to the Delhi studio to train under Aguilera. Taking ballet lessons was an expensive proposition for the son of a rickshaw-driver, but Aguilera and Khan were sufficiently impressed by Kamal’s raw talent and potential, and perhaps even more importantly, enthusiasm and willingness to put in the hours of rigorous work involved in becoming a western classical ballet dancer, to offer him a full scholarship and also a part-time evening job as a receptionist to help his financial situation.

At seventeen, he was already a decade too late; most professional dancers begin taking lessons around age six. But Aguilera said in an interview to BBC News Daily: “At his trial class, I gave him some warm-up exercises. He was not only flexible from his legs but even his spine… He used to bend backwards and sideways and forwards. Everybody else would jump just a little but Kamal would jump and not come back!” An exaggeration, of course, but an indicator of the impression Kamal made

on Aguilera.

They worked “Monday to Sunday, with no rest”, eight to 10 hours a day for three whole years. And not once, Aguilera says, did Kamal ask for an off-day or plead illness or any excuse to absent himself from even one gruelling day’s work (and the tiring commute back

and forth).

Even so, the commute did put a strain on the cash-strapped family, and his father worried that Kamal was frittering his years and energy on something as frivolous as dance instead of pursuing a more “sensible”, financially secure profession. “Fernando sir” had to speak with the father to convince him that there was a real career in ballet for Kamal, who was working hard at it. The family needed to be behind

this dream too.

Although Kamal had no idea what to expect when he began lessons, he had obviously made sufficient progress in the three years to pluck up the confidence and courage to submit an audition video to the prestigious English National Ballet (ENB).

To his own surprise, he was accepted, the first Indian ever to do so. “God opened a very big door for me.” Kamal compares it to “winning a lottery”, underplaying his own work that won him the audition, outperforming other applicants from all over the world, who must have had longer years in training and more privileged backgrounds.

But the next hurdle was the admission fee and the cost of supporting his expenses once in the UK. Aguilera urged him to go ahead, “no matter what”, as “such opportunities come once in a lifetime.” Aguilera himself paid the visa and flight expenses.

Kamal resorted to the Indian crowd-funding platform Ketto, and the campaign gained traction, even from Bollywood. And so, since September 2020, Kamal Singh is at the English National Ballet. He hopes his example will inspire others like himself in the future. He hopes to be a principal ballet dancer in a reputed

ballet company.

You may remember a remarkably similar heart-warming story from 2017. Amiruddin Shah, son of a welder from Mumbai’s slums made it to the School of American Ballet Theatre in New York and subsequently to the Royal Ballet School London. (His story and that of Manish Chauhan, another disadvantaged youth inspired an award-winning Netflix film ‘Yeh Ballet’ released in February 2020). There was no tradition in his family for any sort of dance, and certainly not classical music. But he would often be invited to perform freestyle and a few stunts like the cartwheel and back-flips at weddings. His talent and potential were spotted when he was 15 by ballet instructor Yehuda Maor, and after the same gruelling hard work for two-and-a-half years, he made the cut. In an interview, Maor compared him to finding “a diamond in a pile of rocks.” Amiruddin too wants to be a principal dancer someday and “put India on the world ballet map.”

Do you see a pattern? All underprivileged (and interestingly male, unusual for a dance form conventionally associated with girls; look at any children’s book or films about ballet, for example) youth with no background or family tradition in western classical music or dance, had a life-changing moment (a film in Kamal’s case; and being spotted by Maor in Amiruddin’s and Manish’s) that took them in the direction of ballet. This moment came a good decade after most of their privileged peers in other parts of the world, but their own hard work and self-belief took them to where they are today. And of course, the coaching they received from overseas ballet instructors who happen to have studios in the cities they were living in. A silent ovation to behind-the-scenes pedagogues like Aguilera and Maor, overseas resource-persons who truly help the underprivileged like Kamal, Amiruddin and Manish, unlike so many shysters who wash up on our shores for their own self-advancement, self-aggrandizement to massage their own egos and those of a minuscule elite coterie they attract around themselves.

Whenever success stories like Kamal Singh, Amiruddin Shah and Manish Chauhan come to my attention, I’m not only happy for them, but I think of how many others could also be out there, other “diamonds in piles of rocks” if only the infrastructure existed to expose them earlier, and nurture them once the spark was lit.

The stories of Kamal Singh, Amiruddin Shah and Manish Chauhan should also be a fitting rebuke to those who believe that classical music and dance are meant for and can be understood, interpreted performed only by a self-styled privileged ‘upper-class’.

I thought an upbeat story like this would be a good way to mark the last Sunday of a generally truly dismal year, a story at the end of this leap year that wills us to take bigger, gravity-defying leaps like Kamal, Amiruddin and Manish. A buoyantly Happy New Year to all of you!