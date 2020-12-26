Order online, makki ki roti, saag, chutney in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: In an age where the youth are more inclined towards fast food like pizzas and burgers, Khadi Gramodyog in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur is popularising local delicacies like ‘makki ki roti, saag and chutney’ among the people under the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative.

This unique idea is not only providing employment opportunities but also reviving the people’s interest in some of the popular yet lesser known traditional dishes.

One can place an online order of Rs 100 or more to savour saag, two makki ki rotis, along with some add ons, in the comfort of their home.

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) believes that if the demand increases, it would create a lot of employment opportunities for the farmers.

Simultaneously, the cultivation of maize and mustard would also be encouraged in the district.

The dish is prepared in a clay stove and wooden utensil or on a traditional stove.

Virendra Kumar, president of Muzaffarpur District Khadi Village Industries, said that online orders are being received from mobile phones and home delivery is being done.

He said that those who like to visit the Gramodyog centre along with family members are enjoying makki ki roti (maize bread). In the outlet, sitting arrangements have been given a tad traditional hue in the form of mats and cots.

He said in recent times, litti and chokha have also been made available. Currently, 40-50 people are placing orders daily.

He said women residing in the rural areas have been engaged in preparing maize bread and saag, adding that special care and attention are being given to cleanliness and hygiene.

Kumar said that after maize, there are also plans to provide millet, barley, etc. Besides, there are also plans to prepare curd, ghee and jaggery.

The Khadi Village Industries Association believes that this work will increase the employment network. A long chain of food grains will be prepared, food will be delivered to the houses and people will get employment at home. Kumar said that a group of farmers has been prepared for this.

He said people are quite fond of the tea and coffee prepared on stoves fuelled by wood.

He said that this shop remains opens daily from 10 am to 6 pm. Currently, 15 local residents have been employed there. Sumitra Devi, who prepares roti, is also happy to get employment. She said that a homely environment exists at work, and the economic benefit is a welcome bonus.