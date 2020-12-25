SSC, HSSC exam dates announced

Panaji: The government has approved the proposal of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education of conducting SSC and HSSC 2021 examinations in the months of April/May.

The HSSC practical examination will be held from April 1 to April 24, while the theory examination will be conducted from April 26 to May 15. The SSC practical examination will be held from April 5 to April 30, while the theory examination will be conducted from May 13 to May 31.

The detailed date-wise and subject-wise time-table of both these exams will be notified by January 15, 2021.

A Goa Board official stated that the government approval was needed to conduct both these exams, as there is a health emergency in the state.

The Goa Board has delayed conduct of both these exams as compared to previous years’ schedules since the offline SSC and HSSC classes started as late as November 21, 2020.