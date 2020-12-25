Panaji cops ditch fines, gift masks to ‘unruly’ tourists

Panaji: In a unique initiative, Panaji traffic cell distributed face masks to tourists and also spread road safety awareness at the Panaji Church Square and other locations in the city on Christmas Eve. One of the policemen was dressed as Santa Claus.

The traffic police personnel came across a number of tourists in the area who were not sporting masks. They were not fined but policemen handed them face masks and requested them to follow the COVID guidelines

diligently.

Police said that apart from regular traffic enforcement, they in coordination with the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) are also conducting enforcement pertaining to not wearing of face masks. The fine for not wearing face mask in public is Rs 200.

Panaji traffic cell in-charge PI Somnath Mahajik said that, “In this current scenario (COVID), we are doing our bit by trying to create awareness in a unique way wherein face masks are distributed. We are also spreading awareness on road safety.”

He urged the public especially the tourists to take all the precautionary steps in view of the current scenario in wake of COVID-19.

“Wear face masks, maintain social distancing, sanitise hands regularly and take all precautions,” said Mahajik. This festive season, the number of tourists visiting the state is expected to rise. Apart from taking safety precautions in view of COVID-19, the police have also urged public to obey traffic rules and drive/ride responsibly.

Mahajik informed that this year the Panaji traffic cell has booked over 61 thousand cases pertaining to various traffic violations, which is around 11 thousand more compared to the previous year.