No plans for ‘Janata curfew’ in Goa: CM

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday stated that there are no plans to impose Janata Curfew in Goa as of now, as also there are no specific guidelines from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in this regard.

“As of now, there are no plans to implement Janata Curfew,” he told the pressmen, further adding, “Let’s see, we are waiting for the central government guidelines.”

Meanwhile, the passengers, who had arrived from the United Kingdom to Goa and tested positive for COVID through RT-PCR test now have their swab samples sent to Pune as per MHA guidelines so as to check if they are infected with the new strain of the virus.

All the passengers who arrived from the UK during the last one week are being monitored by officials of the department of health services.

“Even if these people display mild symptoms, they are put under institutional isolation,” Sawant said. He also appealed to those who have arrived in Goa to remain in quarantine and get themselves tested if any symptoms are visible.