GSPCB decides to grant ‘consent to establish’ for Bainguinim project

Panaji: The Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has decided to grant ‘consent to establish’ for setting up Integrated Solid Waste Management Plant (ISWMP) worth Rs 248.50 crore at Bainguinim.

The decision was taken by the board in its 146th meeting held on December 15, after having received an application seeking consent to establish under air and water acts from Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC), a nodal agency for executing solid waste management infrastructure projects in

the state.

The board had approved the site in the year 2005, and granted ‘in principle’ authorisation. In 2016, the authorisation was renewed till 2021. In 2008, the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) acquired the land at Bainguinim to set up the plant, and in 2017 it was handed over to the GWMC.

The Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility (ISWMF) is designed to process and treat 250 TPD of waste, which consist of 50 TPD of non- biodegradable waste, 150 TPD of wet biodegradable waste, and 50 TPD of mixed waste. The per capita waste generation for the regional area is considered as

410 gm/capita/day.

The total cost of the SWM project is Rs 248.50 crore, which is proposed to be funded by the government of India, state government and ULB and the concessionaire under design build, finance, own and transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The corporation has proposed two different types of storages for households, hotels, restaurants, market and public places.

Primary storages for solid waste proposed for hotels, restaurants and market are 240 litre bins and 50 litre bins lined with colour coded bags

for different waste fractions while for households, the storages are – 10 litre (for bio-degradable waste) capacity bins of green colour and 20 litre (for non-biodegradable waste) capacity bins of

black colour.

The secondary storages proposed for the public places such as parks, ferry points etc and tourist places such as beach area etc are 240 litre capacity trolley bins.

The bio-degradable waste and non bio-degradable waste is to be collected on a daily basis by separate vehicles and transported to the ISWMF at Bainguinim.

The principal bench of National Green Tribunal in September this year paved the way for state government to construct the proposed ISWMP) at Bainguinim after dismissing an appeal that was filed challenging the environmental clearance (EC) granted to the

proposed plant.

Later, the GWMC on September 22, invited bids for setting up the solid waste processing facility but had to extend the time limit for accepting bids for the second time after bidders raised queries and asked for changes in some conditions of the tender. The last date for submission of bids is now

January 4, 2021.