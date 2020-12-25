Govt announces land allotment policy for EMC project in Tuem

Panaji: Initiating the process to attract investors to the state for the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) coming up at Tuem, Pernem, the government on Thursday, announced the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster Land Allotment Policy, 2020.

The policy aims at planned development of the cluster and promotion of industries related to electronics in the state.

The government will be forming a SPV to implement the project with the chief promoter of the SPV responsible for preparing the site plan of the land, the number of plots, advertising for the plots, setting the price, etc.

Allotment of the plots at the proposed EMC will only be through auction.

The government wants to attract companies in the telecom industry as well as those manufacturing nano electronic products, IT hardware, consumer electronics, medical electronics, solar photovoltaics units, etc.

The land allotment policy says that plots shall be allotted on a lease basis for a term of 30 years with an option to extending the lease for another 30 years. To be eligible for plots, investors will have to give details of the project, feasibility, employment potential, among others, says the policy.

The government will set up a screening committee to screen applications.

The director of IT department will be the chairman of the screening committee while chief engineer, Info Tech Corporation of Goa will be member secretary.

As per the concept plan of the policy, the project will have industrial and commercial plots. Industrial plots are of three types, viz. anchor plots of approximately of 10 acre each, industrial plots of approximately 1.5 acre each and micro industrial plots of 600 square metre each.

About 15 per cent of the total area has been identified under open spaces and parking. The common facilities include, truck bays, roads, storm water drains and underground trenches for utility cables, street lighting, common STP, common ETP for micro industrial plots, wet waste treatment and composting, utilities, etc.

The Tuem EMC is the first project in the state to be promoted by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The project will come up over 5.97 lakh square metres of land in Tuem.