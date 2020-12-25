Goa records 90 more COVID-19 cases

Panaji: Goa recorded 90 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally of active cases to 1,001 while 88 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

In addition to this, the state registered one new death linked to the deadly virus.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 50,454, of which 48,725 patients have defeated the disease. Till date, 728 COVID patients have succumbed to the virus

in Goa.

The patient who succumbed to the virus is a 68-year-old man from Merces, who reportedly died within just 10 hours after being brought in a critical condition to the casualty ward of the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

As per the details shared by the GMC, the deceased was sick for four days and was suffering from fever, cough and diarrhea. The man was reportedly experiencing breathlessness during the last two days.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of urban health centres stand as follows: Margao – 104 cases, Vasco – 47 cases, Panaji – 68 cases and Mapusa – 30 cases.

While active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 21 cases, Bicholim – 12 cases, Pernem – 20 cases, Valpoi – 6 cases, Curchorem – 31 cases and Canacona – 23 cases.

And, the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres are as follows: Aldona – 12 cases, Betki – 14 cases, Candolim – 43 cases, Cansarvanem – 2 cases, Colvale – 13 cases, Corlim – 27 cases, Chimbel – 38 cases, Siolim – 36 cases, Porvorim – 61cases, Mayem – 3 cases, Balli – 15 cases, Cansaulim – 32 cases, Chinchinim – 14 cases, Cortalim – 28 cases, Curtorim – 31 cases, Loutolim – 38 cases, Marcaim – 17 cases, Quepem – 61 cases, Sanguem – 23 cases, Shiroda – 34 cases, Dharbandora – 6 cases, Ponda – 66 cases and Navelim – 24 cases.