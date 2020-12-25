Goa forms block task force for COVID-19 vaccination

Panaji: The state government on Thursday constituted a Block Task Force (BTF) for COVID-19 vaccine introduction in the state.

As per a notification issued by the health department, the BTF comprises of sub-divisional magistrate/tehsildar, who will be the chairperson, and a block medical officer in-charge as the convenor besides several officers of different departments as members, and organisations as development partners.

In the preparatory phase, the BTF will have to monitor the progress of the database of beneficiaries to be shared with the district for upload on Co-WIN software. The BTF will also have to ensure training of all concerned human resources on the Co-WIN software.

The BTF will have to monitor progress on key activities such as micro planning, communication planning, cold chain and vaccine logistics planning, and accountability to be fixed for each activity. The BTF has been entrusted with the responsibility of planning and mapping of vaccination sessions where healthcare workers (HCWs) will be vaccinated during the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine roll-out.

The BTF has been asked to identify vaccinators across government and private sectors so as to minimise disruption of routine immunization services while introducing the COVID-19 vaccine. The BTF will have to map human resources across departments who could be deployed for vaccination sessions for verification of beneficiaries, crowd management and overall coordination at session sites.

During the implementation phase (upon availability of the vaccine), the BTF will play a different role. It will have to monitor the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine in the block for progress being made and resolving bottlenecks.

Other responsibilities of the BTF will include requisition of required human resource and infrastructure including vehicles, if needed, from district and/or other departments for implementation and monitoring and ensuring minimal disruption of other routine health services during the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine. The task force will have to ensure supervision of vaccination sessions and implementation of communication plan while addressing the local context and needs to address rumour-mongering as well as vaccine eagerness.

The task force is allowed to maximise use of local influencers (including religious leaders) for countering misinformation. The BTF ought to ensure that adequate number of information, education and communication (IEC) material pertaining to COVID-19 vaccination is displayed at prominent places and session sites and should also ensure adherence to timelines with regard to various activities required for introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine.