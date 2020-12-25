11 UK returnees test positive for COVID-19

Panaji: Eleven passengers, who recently returned to Goa from the United Kingdom (UK) have tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19.

In view of the new variant of COVID-19 detected in the UK, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) cell of the directorate of health services has sent samples of these passengers to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for genomic analysis.

The genomic analysis will ascertain if the strain matches with the one in circulation at present or whether it belongs to a different variant, like the one found in the UK.

The new COVID variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus has been termed as VUI–202012/01 and is claimed to be highly transmissible when compared with the existing one.

A senior officer of the health department told ‘The Navhind Times’ that of the 11 passengers, nine were found to be COVID-19 positive after they underwent COVID-19 test at the airport on arrival, while two others tested positive when they approached the health authorities after developing symptoms of the deadly virus.

“These 11 passengers are being shifted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, as it is a mandatory requirement in the new Standard Operating Procedure to keep all COVID-19 positive UK returnees in an institutional facility,” the officer said. He added that their health is being monitored by a team of doctors and they are being given the required treatment as per the treatment protocol defined by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The officer informed that 979 passengers, who recently arrived in Goa from the UK by four different direct flights will be mandatorily undergoing fresh real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT -PCR) test and if they are found to be positive for COVID, then they will be shifted to the ESI Hospital and subsequently their samples will be sent to NIV for further analysis.

“The samples are being drawn and tested…we are aiming to re-test all 979 passengers in the next two days,” he said.