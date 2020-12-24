GLOBAL SCAN

UK records highest daily number of COVID-19 cases

London: Another 36,804 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the highest daily increase of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in the country, according to official figures released Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,110,314, the data showed. Another 691 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 68,307, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Gunman kills 3 cops in France

PARIS: A gunman in France has shot dead three police officers who were called to a domestic violence incident in central France, officials said. A woman had fled to the roof of a house in the remote village of Saint-Just early on Wednesday. The gunman killed one officer and wounded another. He then set fire to the house and killed two more officers who arrived. The woman was rescued, the BBC reported.

China asks Pak for additional guarantees for $6 bn loan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s friendly neighbour China, which has time and again bailed it out of its financial crisis, has in a queer turn of events now demanded guarantees before sanctioning fresh $6 billion in loan to Islamabad. Pakistan has sought the $6 billion loan help from China for Main Line (ML-1) project against which, Beijing has sought guarantees due to the Islamabad’s weakening position. China has also proposed commercial and concessional loan against Pakistan’s desire to secure the cheapest lending.

COVID-19 curbs to remain in Sydney for Christmas

SYDNEY: Authorities in Australia’s largest city Sydney have extended the COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings across Christmas in a bid to curb an outbreak. Most Sydney residents will continue to be able to have 10 adult visitors to their home over the holiday period, the BBC reported on Wednesday. But in a slight relaxation of rules, young children can be included on top of that number between December 24-26.

Nepal PM Oli removed as parliamentary party leader

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been removed as the parliamentary leader of Nepal Communist Party amid an internal turbulence within the Himalayan nation’s ruling party that has triggered a fresh political crisis. Oli was removed from the position following a meeting between Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, and Madhav Kumar Nepal. The Dahal-Nepal faction has now appointed Prachanda as party’s new parliamentary party leader generally considered as a contender for the top post in the Nepal government.