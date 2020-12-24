TCS, Wipro among top ITeS players of 2020

New Delhi: Work from Home and Destination Hiring are the new trends that emerged in 2020 according to the ITeS Power Movers 2020 Report by Wizikey, Asia’s fastest-growing PR-SAAS start-up.

The report highlights the top 25 players in the Indian ITeS sector. As per the ITeS Power Movers 2020 Report, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, IBM, Cognizant are the top 5 ITes players of 2020 (mentioned according to rank).

Further, a breakdown by services and product reveals that, at the top, in ITeS Services are the three Indian IT giants – Infosys, TCS and Wipro. In the Enterprise Product category, Dell, HP, Cisco and Oracle emerge as leaders.

The report talks about emerging trends within the ITeS space such as adoption of work from home technologies, inclusion of cloud offerings and the strong lineup of acquisitions & partnerships that were witnessed during the year. An analysis of the announcements by top players reveals that the pandemic has successfully reversed the traditional outsourcing trend in this industry and given rise to destination hiring as a popular practice.

Commenting on the trend, Anshul Sushil, CEO & Co-Founder, Wizikey, said: “With mass layoffs and intense pay cuts making headlines in the first half of the year, the Indian IT industry definitely has gone through its own share of headwinds. It has taken time for them to adopt to the new normal. By diving through news via our analytics tools, we deciphered that destination hiring and remote working are the top emerging trends in the industry.”

Sharing his views on the importance of news analytics for brands, he said: “At Wizikey, we analyse millions of news data points with Big Data Technologies such as predictive analytics and machine learning. This deep dive into all sectors and news articles helps us create meaningful and important data insights for various brands which they can use in creating their differentiated positioning buckets with relevant media platforms and consumer circles.”

The report dissected the top trends in the industry: Global imprint: Amidst low sentiment, and travel and visa uncertainties, most ITeS firms announced destination hiring plans. The pandemic reversed the outsourcing trend and gave the world far more confidence in managing operations anywhere around the globe.