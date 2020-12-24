SSF asks Labour Minister to set up migrant workers’ cell

New Delhi: Social Studies Foundation (SSF), has urged the central government to set up a separate cell for migrant workers to ensure their welfare in all the states and union territories.

A delegation of the Foundation met Union Minister for Labour Welfare Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum, which insisted on various steps, expected to be taken by the government.

The recommendations are based on the nationwide study carried out by SSF on the issue of migrant workers after lockdown was announced early this year.

SSF has suggested that the government should form a Migrant Labourers Information Center from block level across the country to collect all the information on the migrant workers. The nationwide data would help the government to formulate policies and their effective implementation, the memorandum has said.

SSF has said that a specific questionnaire should be attached while conducting 2021 Census, which will help the government to collect all the information pertaining to migrant labourers. It has recommended that data should cover all the aspects of the migrant workers like their native place/state and skills.

SSF has demanded the preparation of a register of migrant workers and allocation of the unique ID number on the lines of Aadhar card. SSF has urged the government to study the existing laws involving migrant labourers and adopt necessary amendments to meet the needs of the time. It has stressed for effective implementation of the existing laws.

Earlier in the day, SSF conducted a seminar based on a study of migrant labourers. Such a study was a first of its kind in the country. Around fifty experts from different walks of life participated in the seminar. The reports were collected from 11 states. Four NGOs recognized at national level also contributed to the report. The study and recommendations are based on all the aspects of the migration of the workers.

SSF has conducted a webinar on the subject ‘#Black Lives Matter: Indian Perspective’. SSF has also held a conference on ‘Role of Corporate sector in social inclusion of socially deprived classes’. A study on the problems of sewage workers has also been undertaken by the SSF and is expected to be completed shortly.