Keep Hope Alive In COVID Times

A F NAZARETH, ALTO PORVORIM

CHRISTMAS this year will not be the same as it used to be in the past. We are living in unprecedented times at the mercy of the killer coronavirus that has claimed millions of lives, rendered millions jobless, hungry and homeless and many more languishing in hospitals with little or no hope of recovery. In short, there is a pall of gloom and an air of uncertainty about what is in store for us this Christmas and the new year 2021. The new strain of the mutating virus is an added worry and risk that has further dampened the Christmas spirit. However, in the midst of these trials and tribulations, it is our Christian faith that keeps our hopes alive by reminding us every Christmas that God is in our midst (Emmanuel) and has come to proclaim and establish God’s kingdom of peace, love, hope and joy. Advent is the season when the Church prepares us for the coming of the Messiah and also reminds us of the centuries-old preparation of God for the coming of his son Jesus Christ. The four lighted candles of the Advent wreath are symbols of hope to keep our hearts aflame and to spread the light of Christ to others. Jesus lived his life by bringing hope to the poor, the sick, the crippled, the lame, the deaf and dumb, sinners, the homeless and outcaste of society. It was the hope in God’s love and compassion that kept alive the faith of the Israelites exiled in Babylon. The present pandemic has proved disastrous and ruined the lives of millions worldwide. Let us not lose hope, especially at times when we feel helpless. The pandemic has also taught us many lessons to realise our follies and sinfulness, even as it brought about a conversion in the lives of many, making them more spiritual and God-fearing. By trusting in God’s mercy and compassion we can now be hopeful of better days to come and an early end to the pandemic. Let not our spirits be dampened this Christmas as we celebrate this festival with hope in our heart, grounded in God’s love and mercy and the realisation that Jesus never fails.