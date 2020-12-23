Pinning Goa’s woes, foes and more…

ActforGoa, an organisation for change, recently launched the PinIt app with the main purpose of providing users with a portal to upload assets/issues at any given place in Goa. The assets can be anything that adds value whereas issues are problems faced by people. NT BUZZ gets details

Excerpts from the interview with co-founder, ActforGoa, Jill Ferguson and serial entrepreneur and founder of NineStack who developed the PinIt app, Aaron Fernandez

Q. What was the whole idea behind creating this app?

Ferguson: There are a number of NGOs and activities who are actively working in Goa. However, many of us operate in silos. We felt the need to come together to interact, collaborate, share resources and pool our knowledge to create a positive future for Goa. That’s when some of us came together and created ActforGoa. One of the first initiatives to roll out is the PinIt app, which was launched recently.

The idea for the PinIt app came about a couple of years ago when Nathan D’Costa, a former colleague and friend of mine, introduced me to the NineStack team led by Aaron Fernandez. NineStack builds cloud-based apps and offers technology-based solutions. Aaron and his team had a similar idea where they wanted to create an app which would act as a tool to help various organisations working on-ground to collect data and analyse it, in order to formulate strategic development plans to address issues at the local level.

One of the things that I focus on is asset-based community development, which is to not solely focus on what’s lacking within a community, but rather identify the assets that exist within the community and build upon it.

The app is designed to help concerned citizens from all across the state understand land usage, identify places, organisations or professionals that can help them and their community, as well as crowd source issues that need to be fixed at the community level. It can also help villages with the creation of their Village Development Plans (VDP).

Goa has 191 panchayats in the state. For the development of the village, funds are allocated by central and state government departments which can be availed on submission of a comprehensive VDP.

To create this VDP one needs to physically go around the village and draw a map of the area and its various issues such as traffic issues, potholes, school grounds, child development systems, orphanages, help centres and so on. Doing this physically is a tall task. However, with the use of technology this effort can be reduced considerably.

Goa has a legacy of being known to protect their community. The villages in Goa are urbanised and far more developed when one compares it to a national average. The state also has a very educated population. The population in Goa is very aware of their environment and rights as individuals. About 30 per cent of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) cases that are filed nationally come from Goa. That emphasises how strongly people are aware of their biodiversity and the need to protect it. It’s a testament to the people who stand up to protect their environment and spread awareness on it.

Fernandez: ActforGoa is a fantastic organisation and once we understood what they wanted to achieve and how this app will help the local community in community building, we were onboard.

Having people crowd-source elements of their community which they are proud of as well the issues they face is a wonderful way of collating data while involving the community in the planning process.

Q. Goa has been having some big woes, how can this app help people?

Ferguson: The core objective is providing a tool for concerned citizens to be able to have data points for their campaign. One needs data to be able to strategise and plan. We realised that in general we lack data on the social factors and issues at a community level.

PinIt can be used effectively in the village development planning process. Every panchayat has to submit a VDP at the end of the year. The village community needs to assess the requirements, conduct feasibility studies, map the geographic area, create a budget plan and submit it to the authorities. In order to get any funding, the village needs to submit a well thought out plan which has a proper structure, justification, inputs from the community, budget details and more. For this to happen, data is key.

Fernandez: In today’s day, data is key. And knowing what to do with that data is even more important. Once collated, the data is a great starting point for any village developmental planning. Corporate companies wanting to embark on CSR activities will also find the mapped data very helpful.

The Forca Goa Foundation did an extensive exercise where they mapped out all the football fields in Goa when Jill was heading the organisation. Thanks to the efforts today there exists data on all the football fields in the state along with their locations and specifications. Similarly, together we can map heritage sites, cultural centres, biodiversity hot-spots, commercial hubs, educational institutes and more.

Q. When you say PinIt will help create a sustainable Goa for the future, how can people contribute or participate?

Jill Ferguson: All that one needs to do is click a picture of something they want to add to the map and upload it onto the app. It could be a natural water spring, church or temple or even the local panchayat office. Among issues one can ‘pin’ traffic hazards, garbage black spots or any location which can be potentially dangerous or a hazard to the community. Just download the PinIt app and start pinning data onto it.

Cecille Rodrigues has taken up the onus of pinning potholes and traffic hazards in Taleigao as part of her Rosto campaign. Along with a group of volunteers she has embarked on a mission to gather data and information on traffic safety hazards in the community she lives in. In the same way, people can upload images of the issues and assets in their own villages and contribute to data collection.

What’s really important is ease of action. This app is a way to collect information that will make it easy to create a sustainable plan. It also helps create a network of volunteers who are passionate about change.

Q. How user-friendly is the app?

Aaron Fernandez: The current version of the app is basic in nature and easy to navigate. We consciously keep the interface clean and simple as we wanted people to get comfortable with it. Anybody who uses the app will be able to see the data points on the information gathered.

We have also included a dashboard at the back-end which will be able to generate reports and queries to be able to make sense of the data. We will also create polls on a regular basis where people can vote for the changes they would like to see in their community.

The app is available on the iOS and Android platforms, and it can also be used offline where there is no network. This was important for a state like Goa where many villages are marred with network issues. Once you’re connected to the network, the data automatically gets saved.

The app also allows us to create a pool of volunteers who are passionate about creating a change within their communities. We will have a ready database of such volunteers. Organisations looking to contribute to a cause or take up CSR activities can reach out to us to execute it. So if someone wants to organise a beach cleanup, they can use the app to post about it which sends a push notification to its users, to get volunteers to join in.

When you look at the data collected on a bigger scale with mapped information, it can throw up intelligent information which can be used in various ways to bring about a change.

Meanwhile, we are constantly working to improve its functionality and offer an elevated user experience. The upgraded version will include more features. We aim to rollout the next version by March 2021

Q. Karma points sound pretty interesting. Tell us more.

Jill Ferguson: PinIt has an element of gamification added to it. As individuals upload images and pin data, they will be allotted points which we refer to as ‘karma points’. A resource or asset is assigned three points, while an issue is assigned one point. As karma points stack up, individuals will eventually be able to redeem them at partner outlets. It could be against a coffee at a cafe or an experience like a surfing lesson or a heritage walk. The options are endless. This incentivises the effort of data collection and is a great way to encourage participation.

Aaron Fernandez: A basic version of the point system is presently live. Users will receive a badge with the points inscribed on it. As one uploads more data they are assigned more points, which allow them to level up and get a badge of a higher value as they proceed.

Q. Pinning issues is just one aspect. What happens next? How will action be channelised?

Jill Ferguson: The core idea is to be able to provide a tool for a data collection mechanism for a campaign. So that interested people and organisations will be able to find areas where they can help and act.