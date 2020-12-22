Highs And Lows Of Ties Between India, Bangladesh

GANAPATHI BHAT, AKOLA

INDIA and Bangladesh have a stable relationship. There are frictions, but they are resolved in the nick of time to keep intact the trust between the two neighbours. Bangladesh’s status as the largest trade partner of India in South Asia cannot be mere statistics. There has, however, been some heartburn in Bangladesh on investment regulations in India. However, road, water and rail connectivity between the two nations seems to have taken care of that. Other contentious issues like water and border continue to haunt both countries. New Delhi has learnt to tread cautiously and knows that its work is cut out because of China’s intrusive ways with its traditional neighbours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina must have had this in mind when they met virtually. The two sides had signed an agreement in 2011 regarding water sharing, and Modi has reportedly promised Hasina of an early resolution to the matter. The Bangladesh Premier is quite worried because the water sharing issue is both an emotional and a poll issue in that country. Hasina made a telling statement by saying “Pakistan cannot be forgiven for the killing of innocent people”, and India has respected her comment. The high point of the virtual meet between the Prime Ministers was the restoration of a vital cross-border railway link between the two countries. The Chilahati-Haldibari rail link that will join Bangladesh and West Bengal and the Karimganj-Mahisasan rail route in Assam that will connect the state with Shahbajpur on the Bangladesh side are expected to push trade and commerce in a big way when they become operational. Modi has called Bangladesh the “pillar of India’s neighborhood first” policy. Hasina considers India a “true friend”. These encomiums cannot be taken at face value, yet the immense value they bring to the cordial relationship between the two countries is beyond doubt.