LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Uncalled-For Police Action

SEVERAL Goan youngsters were detained by police in Panaji on the Liberation Day. The youngsters wanted to draw the attention of the visiting President Ram Nath Kovind towards three controversial infrastructure projects coming up in Mollem forests of the Western Ghats. The youths were taken to the Ponda police station and later released. Why were these youngsters manhandled and detained in such a manner? Were they terrorists roaming around with dangerous arms hell-bent on disrupting the Liberation Day function at Campal? Why was this action taken against the innocent youngsters on such a historically significant day?

JERRY FERNANDES, SALIGAO

Dangers Of Leopards To Villagers

THE presence of two adult leopards and two leopard cubs in the forested areas of Savoi Verem in Ponda taluka has panicked villagers. It is understood that open defecation is very common among villagers in the vicinity of the hills where the leopards and the cubs have been sighted. The Savoi Verem hills have a lot of greenery. They are a perennial source of water which supports herbivorous wild animals. The herbivorous animals are prey to carnivorous animals. The sighted leopard family can prove dangerous for the villagers as these wild animals can even venture into the villages in search of prey. Pet animals and cattle in the villages could attract these wild animals into human settlements. Officials of the forest department need to take appropriate action on a war footing before any untoward incident takes place; the officials should monitor the movement of the big cats. A great way of monitoring the movement of wild animals is by using remote-activated camera traps. These are essentially remotely activated portable cameras that are triggered by motion sensors. This gives vital information of the movement of the wild animals on a regular basis. The leopard and the cubs sighted at Savoi Verem need to be trapped and released in the wild again as they pose danger to humans and cattle.

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO

Bus Shelters Cry Out

For Attention

BUS shelters are set up in the state for the convenience of travellers awaiting for buses. However, many of these bus sheds are in dilapidated condition, and are always seen littered with waste papers and plastic bottles. The bus shelter at Durbhat, for example, is an eyesore. The bus shelter at Talaulim in Ponda near the primary school is a haunt for strays, especially dogs, whose presence scare way the commuters. The bus shed at Two Pillars in Queula village is ‘swarmed’ with dry leaves falling off an adjoining cashew tree. The bus sheds at Tisk, Konnem and Farmagudi are not in better condition. It is absolutely necessary that commuters are given easy access to the bus shelters, which should be regularly maintained.

PRAVIN U SARDESSAI, ADPAI