Beware New Virus Strain

Goans arriving from UK should be extra vigilant

THE number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Goa crossed the 50,000 mark with 88 fresh cases being reported on Sunday. The efforts of the state authorities appear to have paid off as the number of fresher cases has been on the decline for over a month now. Of the 50,064 people infected by the virus, 48,371 have recovered. The number of new COVID-19 cases has been hovering between 50 and 135 for quite some time now. Goa is perhaps the only state to have over three percent of its population being affected by the deadly virus. The decline is despite the fact that Goa has opened up for tourism in a big way, with thousands of people descending in the state for vacation. Though the graph of the fresh cases appears to be flattening, the authorities and the people should not lower their guard against the pandemic. People, including tourists, can help contain the virus by adhering to safety guidelines. One should not forget that 721 persons have died of COVID-19

in the state.

The virus has caused an unprecedented human tragedy in the state, the country and the world for over a year and there are signs of it being controlled with the arrival of different vaccines. However, vaccination in India is still a month or so away and commoners would have to wait for their turn to get a shot. The best way to prevent oneself from being infected is by wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and hand hygiene and adhering to other safety guidelines. The Goans at large have helped the government in more ways than one in controlling the spread of the virus, but there are some who stayed away from seeking medical help even when they developed symptoms and paid a heavy penalty by losing their lives to the attack by the virus. In the process they also compromised the safety of their relations and friends. In this time of pandemic, the virus should not be taken for common cold or any other ailment and the best way to protect self and others is to seek

medical attention.

Though Goans can heave a sigh of relief as cases are coming down, there is anxiety over a new strain of virus being imported into the state by Goans living and working in Britain. Scientists in the United Kingdom have warned of the spread of a mutated variant of the coronavirus. The new strain has the ability to spread faster than the earlier strains and has been declared to be out of control, forcing the UK government to declare the highest level of lockdown in the country. As for India, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that there was no need to panic about the new strain spreading in the UK. However, we hope the central and state health authorities do take measures like imposing travel restrictions and stricter safety guidelines to protect Indians and Goans from infection by the new coronavirus strain. The state health authorities should mandatorily check Goans coming from the UK and appeal to other Goans in that country to stay put in that country till the threat of the virus subsides. Goa will find it difficult to control the new strain if there is an outbreak on

a large scale.

Import of viruses found in the UK could cause havoc on Goa’s tourism and economy which have started reviving. Unlike the UK where a stringent lockdown has been ordered for weeks, Goa cannot do so. The best way to deal with the new strain for Goa is to prevent it from being imported into the state. The central government has stopped flights between the UK and India. Goans coming from the UK during the festive season and their relations and friends can help keep the virus at bay by reporting the arrival of the people from that country and getting them tested to rule out the possibility of any of them being a carrier of the new strain of the virus. The Goans arriving from the UK should on their own restrict their mixing with the people till they are found to be free from the virus.