NT BUZZ

Goa Marriott Resort and Spa ushered in the Christmas spirit with the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony celebrated in the lobby.

The event commenced with general manager, Gaurav Apte lighting the Christmas tree in the presence of the children from Bethesda Life Centre. Social distancing along with safety and hygiene measures were maintained during the event.

The event had live music and carol singing. Eggnog, mulled wine and festive bites served. Santa Claus also made an appearance.