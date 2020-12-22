Mahashivir: Experience an 800-year-old Himalayan meditation

NT BUZZ

Himalayan meditation is an 800-year-old sanskaar which is simple and can be easily practised by all. Unlike the other techniques of meditation, it doesn’t involve any complex breathing techniques or yoga. Since its inception, Guru Tattva has been sharing this divine wisdom and experience with the world for free.

Mahashivir is an opportunity of self-realisation in the divine proximity of living Sadguru. H H Shree Shivkrupanand Swamiji will share the complex Himalayan wisdom of meditation with attendees in simple language. He will present his 60 years of divine experiences and knowledge in eight days.

Guru Tattva is a global platform steered by Shree Shivkrupanand Swami Foundation, working towards the overall development of human beings in all spheres of their lives. Led by H H Shree Shivkrupanand Swamiji himself, Guru Tattva organises Mahashivir in the divine proximity of Swamiji to accelerate the spiritual journey of people through Himalayan meditation sanskaar.

H H Shree Shivkrupanand Swami is an enlightened yogi. As time passed he spent 16 years of his life in the Himalayas, practising meditation and absorbing the wisdom from different revere Himalayan gurus. Since the inception of Samarpan Dhyanyog in 1994, he has been sharing this wisdom with the world, free of cost.

Guru Tattva will organise a live broadcast of Mahashivir from December 23 to December 30, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. with a repeat telecast from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Youtube.com/Gurutattva and www.gurutattva.org. All updates will be posted regularly on Facebook and Instagram @gurutattvameditation.

For more information check gurutattvameditation on Facebook and Instagram. To get a reminder for the event, subscribe to youtube.com/gurutattvaandpress the bell icon.