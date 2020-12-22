In the spotlight

NT BUZZ

The Tiatr Academy Goa (TAG) organised its ‘Mhalgoddea Tiatristancho Bhovman’ Lifetime Contribution to Tiatr Awards 2020 by presenting three khell tiatr artists and five commercial tiatr artists with awards for their achievements towards the tiatr art form at a special event that was held at the Ravindra

Bhavan, Margao.

The lifetime contribution to khell tiatr awards were presented to Joao P Dias (John Hats), Evagrio D S Souza and Lourenco Gracias while the lifetime contribution to tiatr (commercial) awards were presented to Minguel Jacob Carmo Luis Fernandes (Prince Jacob), Mario P Menezes (Tragedy King of Konkani Stage), Socorro Antonio Agnelo Lourenco Fernandes (Socorro de St Cruz), Minguel Silva (Michael D’Silva) and Kenneth Michael Theresa Zuzarte (Kenny).

Each of the awardees was presented with a shawl, a memento, a citation and a cheque for `50,000. The awards were presented to the awardees at the hands of chief guest, deputy chief minister of Goa, Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar and special guest veteran tiatrist Sabina Fernandes.

Also present at the function were chairman, Tiatr Academy Goa, Menino Fernandes (Menin de Bandar), Pai Tiatrit’s granddaughter Sharmila Fernandes and chairman, Ravindra Bhavan, Damu Naik.