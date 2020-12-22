For the Xmas haul

Caritas Goa is organising an exhibition cum sale of traditional Christmas sweets prepared by self-help groups and gift items crafted by adults with varying levels of ability. NT BUZZ gets details

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

In a bid to provide a fillip to women belonging to self-help groups and adults with different abilities, Caritas Goa is organising a two-day exhibition cum sale of traditional Christmas sweets and gift items from today, December 22 till December 23 at Cauclo Mall. This is an annual event organised not only to financially empower the marginalised but also to restore Goa’s culinary heritage which is on decline.

The exhibition revolves around the central theme of Christmas. Therefore traditional Christmas sweets and treats like dodol, doce, bebinca, Christmas cake, batica, doce bhaji, kulkul, marzipan, vode, sorpotel, neureos, chocolates, sanna, kormolam, recheado masala, pinagr and much more will be prepared and sold by the self-help groups. There will also be gift items crafted by members of Divya Sadan, Porvorim – a Caritas Goa community home for adults with varying levels of abilities. The gift items will include candles, cards, paintings, coconut shell products, etc.

Director of Caritas Goa (which is the social arm of the Archdiocese of Goa, involved in welfare and social upliftment of the marginalised in the society), Fr Maverick Fernandes says: “We have been organising this exhibition for the past 12 years. However, from last year, Caculo Mall has supported us and so has Ethernet express. Richard Noronha from the Food and Drug Administration has also instructed our self-help groups on the food standards and safety measures to be adopted.” He adds that their exhibition is different from others as it is a 100 per cent charity event. “The income from the sale goes directly to deserving self-help groups and adults with varied abilities. As customers purchase the sweets, they also spread sweetness in the lives of the members of these groups.”

Caritas has conducted a rigorous training programme to ensure proper hygiene in the preparations of the food items. Besides, the self-help groups have focussed greatly on quality ingredients to offer the customers an authentic traditional culinary experience with items like sureche vode, doce bhaji, batica, etc, as highlights of this experience.

(The exhibition cum sale will be held on December 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)