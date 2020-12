An artsy affair

NT BUZZ

Artisans across the country have organised an exhibition cum sale titled ‘Art and Craft Fair’ at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao that will conclude on December 26.

On sale are a variety of items such as traditional handloom bed sheets, paintings from Rajasthan; sarees from West Bengal; Orissa ikkat sarees, silk and chanderi sarees from Madhya Pradesh; Lucknow chikan, bedspread, pochampally and Ikkat woven fabrics, kurtis, tops; Kashmiri sarees, printed silk sarees; Bhagalpur handlooms, bags; Orissa paintings; printed items from Gujarat and woollen carpets, cutworks, wooden toys, one gram gold jewellery, block print dress materials, suits, tops, printed bed sheets; sanganeri saree from Rajasthan; kantha work from West Bengal; pashmina shawls from Kashmir; Dhopian, baluchari boutique sarees from Kolkata. Tussar madka and silk saree from Chhattisgarh, pochampally (ikkat) sarees, ikkat tops, bedspread in all sizes, ikkat chudidhar, dress materials and kalamkari from Telengana state; Banaras zambani, silk sarees and bed sheets from Uttar Pradesh; cushion covers, bolster covers, pillow covers, chanderi and maheshwari sarees from Madhya Pradesh. Cotton and silk sarees, dress materials from Bihar; bandhni of Gujarat, kut-bhuj, Ikkat Sambalpuri Orissa saree and dress material, antique jewelleries items will also be available, and all handlooms and handicrafts will be available in bulk.

There is 20 per cent discount on handlooms and a 10 per cent on handicraft and jewellery.

(‘Art and Craft Fair’ is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)