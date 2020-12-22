State’s COVID tally stands at 941

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state on Monday registered 79 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 941.

Around 108 patients recovered from the disease on Monday.

With these new cases and recoveries, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 50,143 of which 48,479 patients have defeated the deadly virus. Till date, 723 patients have succumbed to the virus in the state including two new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to DHS, current active positive cases are as follows:

Urban health centres – Margao (155), Vasco (49), Panaji (64) and Mapusa (19).

Community health centres – Sankhali (16), Bicholim (9), Pernem (15), Valpoi (4), Curchorem (28) and Canacona (14).

Primary health centres – Aldona (12), Betki (13), Candolim (43), Cansarvanem (5), Colvale (11), Corlim (16), Chimbel (40), Siolim (25), Porvorim (65), Mayem (3), Balli (20), Cansaulim (14), Chinchinim (21), Cortalim (30), Curtorim (23), Loutolim (36), Marcaim (11), Quepem (61), Sanguem (22), Shiroda (16), Dharbandora (5), Ponda (54) and

Navelim (19).