Female Foeticide-New Menace in Goan Society

Nandkumar M Kamat

The fifth round of the reputed and professionally done National Family Health Survey (NHFS-5, accessible with previous four reports- NHFS-1 to 4 with full details free, at http://rchiips.org/nfhs/factsheet_NFHS-5.shtml) reveals that the during 2019-20 sex ratio at birth for children born in the last five years (females per 1,000 males) has crashed from 966 girls to 1,000 boys in 2015-6 to 838 girls to 1,000 boys with urban Goa crashing to 822 girls to 1,000 boys and rural area slightly better at 864 girls to 1000 boys. Population below 15 years has also come down from 23.2 percent in 2015-6 to 19.1 in 2019-20. The Sex ratio of the total population (females per 1,000 males) has however improved from 1018 to 1027 in same period but that covers women of all age groups in the population age pyramid.

The state government observes national breastfeeding week merely as a ritual because NHFS-5 has shown that the percentage of children under age 3 years breastfed within one hour of birth have fallen from 73.3 per cent in 2015-6 to 61.6 percent. Why in educated and affluent Goa the mothers are increasingly denying the most nourishing and protective fluid- the breast milk to their babies? It is because like the previous for rounds of NFHS the health department doesn’t take the microlevel aspects seriously. There is no system in place in the Goa government to expertly scrutinize the NFHS data and take suitable actions for improvement of the parameters where the state has fallen behind. On the other side Goa University and affiliated colleges have also neglected the NFHS findings in the past two decades and the NGOs too are disinterested in serious discussion on the outcome.

The recent NFHS report points to how globalized Goa is rapidly getting commodified and dehumanized while showcasing the success stories of accomplished young females. If women are indeed doing so well in Goa then who are these parents indulging in “Son Preference” and opting for female foeticide? Carefully planned female foeticide is the new trend since 2015-6 and we really don’t know the differential details of community, class or caste structure, economic and educational position of these married, fertile couples. Under the guise of fertility clinics and various private fertility treatment camps, illegal sex determination tests may be taking place bypassing the regulatory system.

There may be an interstate cartel involved in helping the couples desiring sex determination tests outside Goa for a price. The ‘modus operandi’ is simple. Once the gender of the unborn foetus is known it could be either terminated legally outside or inside Goa giving any convincing medical reason or justification under family planning. Many couples could claim that the pregnancy could be accidental and they were not ready to accept the baby. There needs to be a very deep and serious investigation in this matter on the basis of NHFS-5 revelations has sent shockwaves among the sociologists. It also reveals why ex CM of Goa Manohar Parrikar had made this statement on May 30, 2016 while launching the “Ladli Laxmi” scheme. A very alarmed Parrikar had then lamented-” Goans are educated, but in North Goa (district) the sex ratio is 910:1000. This means many girls are not getting born”.

NFHS-5 now supplies the details to strengthen his statement and the situation seems indeed very alarming. The overall Female to Male gender ratio had hidden the new ugly and shocking dynamics of Goa’s population. Besides Goa’s birth rate constantly falling below the replacement rate of 2.1 the shocking and remarkable collapse of sex ratio at birth in Goa has become a national and international news. The low sex ratio at birth in urban areas is an excellent pointer to the lifestyle of Goa’s new urban middle class which may be secretly promoting the cult of ‘son preference’. This is because the fertility rate has collapsed and more urban families are becoming triangular- they believe that only a male child, a son would be able to look after the parents as they get older.

When newly married couples make a decision- they don’t wish to go beyond a single child and then automatically the choice is a male. It is shocking that even in rural Goa now we see more or less the same pattern. There are no other reasons except sex selective abortions to explain the crash in sex ratio from 966 to 838 in just five years. If the Minister of health who incidentally also takes care of Women and Child Welfare fails to appoint a commission of inquiry into the causes leading to the alleged female foeticide then the new culture of “Son Preference” would see the sex ratio at birth continuously falling as newly married couples may be emboldened to indulge in hiring sex determination services illegally and going for elimination of the female foetuses by abortions at legally permissible stage for medical termination of pregnancy. It is no wonder that briefed by the NFHS experts both the former CM of Goa Parrikar and the Governor Mridula Sinha began to increasingly stress on the importance of girl child from 2016. The church of Goa has never supported abortions as a matter of the fundamental policy of the Vatican. But it needs to carefully scrutinize the findings of NFHS-5 now and alert its followers on the consequences of “son preference”, sex determination tests and the menace of female foeticide.

The state government and the society would not immediately see the demographic impact of falling sex ratio at birth but after few years we would witness classrooms fully dominated by the boys and teachers wondering about the under enrolment of the girls and falling gender ratio in education. Goa had won national laurels for achieving remarkable gender transition in higher education.

At present girls have numerically overtaken boys from Xth standard to post graduate education and in all the professional courses. But this is the generation before the NFHS-5 survey. How the authorities ignored the menace of female foeticide over the past five years? What the medical professionals and the government would do now to ensure that this menace is removed and a proper counselling system for young married couples is put in place to eliminate ‘son preference’ and strongly incentivize the birth of female children? Christmas and birth of Lord Jesus gives the Goan society a perfect opportunity to ponder over this issue and choose its future destination -a selfish, hedonistic lifestyle without feeling the guilt of female foeticide or a simple life full of spiritual bliss which accepts babies as they are born.