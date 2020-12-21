LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (21/12/2020)

Repair pathetic Malim-Betim road urgently

If anyone tries to experience the journey on Betim to Malim road, it would be so difficult to travel on that dilapidated conditioned road. The road has been widened since long time but the condition of the road is worsening day by day which is badly affecting locals and their vehicles. Big big potholes are seen on the road as if those are purposely dug and kept to harass general public. Because of such pathetic condition of the road, vehicles riders have to apply their brakes every now and again, due to which minor and major accidents are seen taking place. The road has become bones breaker way for the public and vehicles damager. In order to proceed Panaji and Porvorim, Malim- Betim is the key road which connects villages like Verem, Reis Magoos, Nerul, and Candolim along with Pilarne and therefore, special attention is needed to be paid to undertake hot mixing of deteriorated roads on urgent basis.

Rajesh Banaulikar, Bardez

Showing Disrespect To Farmers

The Modi-led NDA government at the Centre is throwing caution to the wind and showing scant disrespect to the sentiments of farmers in the country by not repealing the three farm laws that are detrimental to the causes and concerns of the farmers. In fact the government is showing double standards because it is this same government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that had claimed that they had solved various issues of the farmers by providing them with various types of schemes for their betterment. Why is it that the government now not bowing to the wishes of the farmers and not repealing these laws? The very farmers who number as much as almost 50% of the population of India, and who were instrumental in supporting the government; have not now realized that enough is enough and thus gracefully accept that the farmers do not take kindly to these laws? Is it that the government is trying to somehow cover its tracks of double standards that has now been exposed? Sunday (December 20, 2020) the farmers are observing ‘Shradanjali Diwas’ or a day of mourning for the farmers who lost their lives during the present agitation against the farm laws that have been enacted much to the detriment of the farmers. At this juncture, the NDA government is rubbing salt to the wounds of the farmers who have already been committing suicides by the hundred each year and the NDA government in the Centre have thus lost the trust of the farming community. Could this signal the end of the reign of NDA as several state governments have extended support to the farmers in their quest for repealing of the three farm laws that are against the interests of the farmers of India? It seems as if the government has lost the moral authority to govern India given their intransigence which could ultimately lead to their downfall.

Elvidio Miranda, Panaji

Indisciplined Drivers

With the administration having installed traffic signals at most of the busy junctions in the city, Madgaumcars could well heave a sigh of relief. But it comes as a shocking realization that commuters are yet to be fully conversant with the system of the changing lights and what they signify. If the crawling pace at which some vehicles commence moving when the signal turns green is exasperating, the brashness with which many ignore the traffic signal to keep moving even when the red light comes up is all the more scaring. Traffic signals at busy crossroads are meant to facilitate a smooth flow of traffic. But when the commuting public begins considering these signaling devices as traffic impediments, confusion will reign supreme. The impatience and an equal measure of rashness that overtakes many of the drivers at the traffic signals often have quite a few of them adopting ‘unconventional’ ways to beat the wait. Maneuvering themselves to get into the lane that is moving and then crossing over to the side they intend taking, it is as if such individuals are questioning the very logic of these signals regulating vehicular and pedestrian movement. The signals have a fixed sequence of flashing and a bit of attentiveness by motorists is enough to ensure that they cause no traffic inconvenience. If the unruliness of drivers at these intersections necessitates the presence of traffic-cops to chastise them even after signals have been installed, it is indicative of the lack of traffic sense amongst people. With modernization pervading every aspect of life these days, it is expected that citizens conform to the latest modalities introduced. While enjoying the amenities provided, it is equally important that people have respect for the laws of the land. Obeying traffic rules is one such obligation! But having said that, the unusual practice of having some the traffic signals in the city switched-off in the evenings – and that to at busy junctions – is quite difficult to comprehend! Considering that they are all solar-powered, are the authorities right in being overly concerned about energy conservation! Besides, the contention that the absence of heavy traffic requires the signals to be disabled is absurd considering that vehicular movement in these areas is hardly restricted to any particular time of the day!

PACHU MENON, MARGAO