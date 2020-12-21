A Vision For Goa

Government should build a consensus on way forward

The government has launched yearlong celebrations to mark the diamond jubilee of Goa’s liberation from the Portuguese rule. One of the significant parts of the celebrations will be a programme to make Goa self-sustainable with the ideal of ‘Swayampurna Goa’. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged the Goans, whom he described as optimistic, energetic and affirmative to become a part of the programme and contribute to make Goa self-sustainable. However, to expect the people to contribute to the programme, the government would have to show sincerity and efficiency on its own part. For instance, the government’s plans to make Goa self-reliant in the agricultural sector would not succeed without extending all-round support to farmers of Goa, an overwhelming majority of whom are marginal and small. During the diamond jubilee year the state government is going to push harder to make “vocal for local” programmes successful. However, to achieve that the government has to create opportunities and build the supportive infrastructure for big, medium, small and micro businesses. Start-ups and self help groups have to be vigorously backed by the government.

The state government has announced that it would prepare a vision document for the next 60 years to take the state forward in years ahead. Goa has come a long way since Liberation. It has made progress in many sectors and has become one of the popular tourist destinations. The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind in his speech on the Liberation day gave credit for Goa’s progress to governments that had ruled the state since Liberation. Kovind said, “Sixty years down the line, Goa has the highest per capita income in the country. The state has also made progress in the fields of education, pharmaceutical sector and other sectors. These achievements cannot be credited to any particular individual or the period. This has been achieved due to the efforts of various governments.”

Apart from other significant features of Goa’s personality, the state can take pride in the fact of being the only state which has a Uniform Civil Code, an idea that has not found a consensus yet in other parts of the country. Goa is also a model of cultural diversity. People of different faiths live here in harmony. Goa has marched forward since Liberation and merged with the national mainstream, but it still retains some of its unique identities such as the cultural harmony and the Uniform Civil Code. There is also a high consciousness in Goa about environment protection. The green cover of the state pleased President Kovind, who publicly acknowledged it. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured his government would strike a balance between development and environment protection. However, this is easier said than done. Given the apprehensions among the people over the upcoming projects at Mollem and double tracking of the railways it is necessary that the government takes initiatives to clear the doubts and ensure that these projects do not harm the ecology. Any attempts to browbeat the protesting groups could cause disturbance to peace. It is for the government to come out with strategies to take people along and ensure timely completion of projects.

While moving ahead and ensuring development of the state, it is necessary that the government of the day acknowledges that it has been combined efforts of successive governments to take Goa forward. There might be differences of opinion on how the projects have been initiated and completed but each government has worked in the interest of the state and its people. To ensure that Goa attains greater heights especially in the diamond jubilee year of its Liberation, it is necessary that the grand plans drawn up by the government are taken to fruition by evolving a consensus. The government should be accommodative to the views of the opponents in order to be able to overcome resistance that could come in the way of their timely completion. The performance of the state government will be judged on whether it was able to take Goa higher in various sectors while retaining the ethos and core values of Goans. Let the Diamond Jubilee celebrations mark a new beginning in the annals of Goa’s history.