What will we do when the locusts come again?

Maneka Sanjay Gandhi

Locusts are a group of short-horned grasshoppers that migrate long distances in swarms, crossing over many countries. They devour leaves, flowers, fruits, seeds, barks, and destroy plants by their sheer weight as they descend on them in massive numbers. Four species of locusts are found in India: desert locust (Schistocerca gregaria), migratory locust (Locusta migratoria), Bombay locust (Nomadacris succincta) and tree locust (Anacridium).

The rains in Iran and Yemen were heavy last year, and millions of insects spawned and set off from these countries over Saudi Arabia, landing in the eastern region of Pakistan in February, destroying the crops of cotton, wheat, and maize. Their flying army was so large and so rapacious that Pakistan declared a national emergency. Crops were sprayed from the air and the armed forces and district administrations pressed into service. From there they came into India: Gujarat, Rajasthan and Punjab.

The outbreak in India started in mid-2019. The locusts came for the rapeseed and cumin crops. We claimed that we brought them under control, but then we claim success in every field all the time. The truth was that thousands of acres (over 3,60,000 in Rajasthan alone) were decimated. They came in waves again in December to February. Fields of mustard, cumin and wheat were devastated in the two states.

In India, the extended monsoon provided a favourable environment for the locusts to multiply. Each locust lays about 150 eggs in moist soil. Experts are expecting a huge increase when the next generation hatches in June. A million locusts can eat the food of 35,000 people in one day. When they destroy the pastureland, the animals reared for meat and milk also starve.

Why are the locusts thriving? About 93 per cent of the heat generated from global warming has been absorbed by the oceans, and, according to the Journal of Climate, the western part of the Indian Ocean has heated faster than any other part of the tropical oceans. Called the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), the waters closest to Africa are warmer than those near Australia. The warm moist air blowing westwards brings rain to East Africa and drought to Australia. Australia is now ravaged with fires and dust storms, while countries such as Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia have moved from droughts to floods, and this wetness is hospitable to desert locusts. It increases the amount of vegetation that swarms feed on and moistens the soil, improving breeding conditions for locusts, who avoid laying eggs in dry soil.

Are any scientists in India working on a sustainable way to get rid of them when they come? Unchecked locust plagues will take years to control and at a cost of hundreds of crores, threaten hunger, particularly in regions struggling with food security.

Who can fight a plague of locusts? How do you chase them away? With torches of fire? Shooting in the air, waving sticks, banging cans and running around? Small planes spraying pesticide? I think not. You may drive the locusts away but the crop is poisoned. The Government of India deploys teams to control locust swarms, which spray deadly organophosphate chemicals in small, concentrated doses. This will continue to kill people long after the locusts have been killed.

India has a locust department in the agriculture ministry of each state. But, since the last locust attack was a small one in 1993, the department is more flabby and idle than most. What have the officials of this department done in the last 25 years: gone on international jaunts to discuss the potential danger of locust invasions. What did they do when an invasion really happened? Leave it to the farmers to bang utensils to scare them away. Oh, yes… spray the most poisonous chemicals known to man – and, of course, blame Pakistan saying it failed to conduct control operations successfully.

All locust-affected countries transmit data about attacks to the FAO, which analyses the data and weather patterns and provides forecasts for locust attacks up to six weeks in advance to each country. So, there is time for the country to take precautions. What can the government and farmers do when the locusts come again? Here are two solutions from Padma Shri awardee Chintala Venkata Reddy, an organic farmer from Telangana:

1. Spraying a concoction of linseed oil, edible soda/sodium bicarbonate and extracts of garlic, cumin and orange.

2. Take 30 – 40 kilograms of sub-soil, from four feet below the earth, and dissolve it in 200 litres of water, allowing it to rest for 10-20 minutes. The sieved water should be then filtered and sprayed on the crops. This will make all the vegetation inedible for locusts.

3. Director of the Australian Plague Locust Commission, Chris Adriaansen has suggested a biological agent, based on a naturally occurring fungus in 1976. It is based on the spores of the metarhizium fungus. Once sprayed onto locusts it attaches and germinates, stopping the insects from feeding and reproducing. Green Muscle is a bio-pesticide developed by the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture’s biological control centre in Benin.

4. Locusts are attracted to green colours. Covering crops with a mesh of a different colour might help smaller farmers.

5. Research at the International Centre for Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) in Nairobi has identified and synthesised a specific locust pheromone, or chemical signal, that can be used against young locusts.

6. A team of German researchers headed by Frithjof Voss have devised an electrical grid powered by a portable generator, run by a 12-volt solar cell-powered battery, to frighten off locusts. At the heart of the grid is a four-metre-long by a half-a-metre high net which is dragged manually across the field. Vibrations created by the wire net frighten off the insects, and those which come too close are immediately electrocuted. This technology is much safer for the environment than pesticides.

7. The first and most important activity is to locate and destroy the locusts’ eggs in an organised manner, by ploughing, harrowing and digging. Digging 2’ x 2’ trenches around egg-laid areas will help entrap the nymphs, which are the flightless young of the locusts. As they move out after hatching, they are buried. Another is to keep ducks to control locust infestations. Each duck can eat as many as 200 locusts per day. Since we receive information well in time about locust swarms – unlike demonetisation and lockdowns – it is possible to take action.

No one in the Indian government is still taking climate change seriously. Lip service at conferences by politicians and bureaucrats, a few attempts at solar energy generation. That’s it. But our methane production has increased – more cattle being grown for milk and meat and export. More coal is being used for electricity, more rice production. Extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, droughts, cyclones and floods, are set to become stronger without sharp cuts to greenhouse gas emissions. So, the skies will blacken and the locusts will come. The Bible warns that the end of the world, or the apocalypse, will be heralded by fires, floods and locusts.