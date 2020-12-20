Grappling with the Gordian Knot

Patricia Pereira-Sethi

Since the pandemic began earlier this year, Charles (Chuck) Collins, a highly respected scholar of inequality at the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think-tank in Washington DC, has been tracking the collective wealth of American billionaires. What he reveals will make heads spin. In previous recessions, billionaires incurred heavy losses along with the ordinary citizen: it took nearly three years for the Forbes-400 richest people to recover from financial blows suffered during the Great Recession of 2008. But the situation is very different today. The virus does not appear to have affected them at all. In fact, they have become more affluent than ever before!

According to a report that Collins and his researchers published recently, the personal fortune of America’s 614 billionaires were worth a combined $2.95 trillion in March 2020. With the markets closing at the end of the year, there are 650 billionaires with a combined fortune skirting $4 trillion. During the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, the assets of American billionaires has risen by a third.

Collins posits that it is impossible to encounter a more offensive illustration of the unfairness of the economic system. “The economy is now wired ‘heads you win, tails I lose,’ to funnel funds to the top,” he commented recently. Billionaires have accrued new billions even as millions of others have sunk into abject fiscal straits. More than 20 million people lost their jobs at the start of the pandemic in the USA. And even as the government argued over whether to continue to provide economic assistance to the neediest, as many as 13 million people were at risk of losing expanded benefits that would protect them from hunger and homelessness. Food banks were breaking under the surge in demand and, if the national moratorium on evictions is allowed to expire, millions will have to pay months of back rent — making them vulnerable to a tsunami of ejections. All this, in the richest and most developed country in the world!

Some of the numbers Collins roll out are staggering. Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, was worth about $113 billion at the start of the pandemic. Now he is worth $182 billion. The Waltons of Walmart, saw their combined wealth grow by $47 billion during the catastrophe. Two years ago, Bezos was the only “centi-billionaire” on earth — the hip buzzword for people whose holdings exceed $100 billion. Now there are five — in addition to Bezos, there is Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, the French luxury tycoon.

Why are American billionaires doing so well while so many in the nation suffer? Part of the story is that stocks are overwhelmingly owned by the wealthy, and the stock market has recovered from its early-pandemic nadir quicker than the rest of the economy. Besides, many billionaires are benefiting from economic and technological trends accelerated by the contagion. Among them: owners and investors in retail giants like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Dollar General, which have reported huge profits while their smaller competitors bit the dust as the virus spread.

Then there are the companies that have bet on rapid digitization. Eric Yuan, the chief executive of Zoom, became a billionaire in 2019. Today he is worth $20 billion. Apoorva Mehta, the founder of the grocery-delivery company Instacart, wasn’t a billionaire last year: the spike in orders during the epidemic and a new round of investment thrust him into the billionaire club. Dan Gilbert, the chairman of Quicken Loans, was worth $7 billion in March; today, he commands more than $43 billion.

The 61-year-old Collins has been a keen observer of all such occurrences. He grew up in suburban Detroit, where at the age of 7, he witnessed the 1967 riots and became deeply concerned about inequality. He immersed himself in social change as an adolescent, raising money for guide dogs and educating his friends and neighbours about the environment. But he gained public attention at the age of 26, when he distributed his entire inheritance of $500,000 to several foundations, leaving nothing for himself. His conservative father was horrified to learn of his actions, and promptly labelled his son a Marxist. But Collins responded that he would rather be called a “Gandhian or Christian” and left to live in a commune.

He has devoted most of his life to uplifting the marginalised and poor. Besides keeping tabs on rising penury in countries, he has worked with a number of prominent prosperous individuals, including George Soros and the father of Bill Gates, in an effort to promote an equitable distribution of taxes. In 2005, he became a senior scholar at the Institute for Policy Studies, where he directs the Program on Inequality and the Common Good. In 2008, he co-founded Wealth for the Common Good, which subsequently merged in 2015 with the Patriotic Millionaires.

Collins has pioneered efforts to bring together investors and business leaders to speak out publicly against corporate practices and policies that aggravate inequality. His biggest dread is that the rise of the super-billionaire continues to pose a danger to all democracies: since they can use their wealth to construct a political and economic fortress, which will ensure that they command even more profits and influence. Collins calls this “the oligarchic death spiral” in which the rich can use their influence to re-vamp and re-write the rules which will engender even more money and power for themselves. A fact apparent not only in rich nations, but in the developing countries as well, thus leaving an ever-increasing percentage of people destitute and poor.

Yet, Collins is optimistic that we can avert the death spiral before extreme inequality prompts an inevitable backlash. And he hopes that leaders will be moved to fight for greater benefits for workers, affordable and accessible health care, and a progressive taxation that will reduce some of the disparities between the few at the top and the countless below. In the absence of such reforms, he contends that we will be staring into a dark future: “the knot we are bound in is a tough one to unravel in a peaceful way without an ugly fight between the haves and have-nots, exacerbated as it has been by a pandemic that has ravaged

the world.”