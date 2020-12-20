Goans of Karachi, our lost tribe…

Frederick Noronha

The Karachi Goans are an unusual lot. They left Goan shores long back. Without doubt, they went to another part of Undivided India purely for economic reasons. Yet; they are now looked upon with suspicion. (A senior government official mentioned how the place of birth – in Karachi – was being made use of, as a marker to fuel suspicion, when in fact the person concerned had returned home after completing all the paperwork and legally.)

Likewise, they still have it very tough to visit their home state of Goa, for absolutely no fault of theirs. Even worse, an Enemy Property Act of the 1960s is often made use of, to threaten that they might lose their property and have it snatched away from them in Goa. This law seems to be a copy from colonial, British war times.

Menin Rodrigues, one of the prominent leaders of the Karachi Goan community, has been highlighting the community’s issues and achievements for some time now. Earlier, he ran the very insightful goansofpakistan.org site, which is now, unfortunately, is no longer available online.

So, it was not a surprise when Rodrigues (who traces his roots to Colva, as his first name, coming from the local devotion, might suggest), came out with a new, 400-page book. But it did come out quite fast and drew some attention in the online Goan world.

The book is called ‘Goans of Pakistan – Footprints on the Sands of Time’. From available information, it does seem to be comprehensive and insightful. It lists the background of the Karachi Goans, explains why they did “move from Goa”, their setting up of a “Little Goa” in that distant city, how that port city became a magnet for Goans, and also points to a hundred landmarks of Karachi.

It also offers insights into the Goan role in education there. In doing so, it lists teachers, whether they’ve been religious, male and female. The Goan role in “land development, town planning and housing” is discussed. As is their role in professionals, and among the religious. It might not be wrong to say that Christianity in Pakistan was significantly fuelled by the Goan connection.

But that’s not all where the Goans landed. They were in the judiciary and law. They also formed part of the Pakistani armed forces, just as they did in British Undivided India and Independent India. They were in civil service and politics, police and intelligence, medicine and social service.

The first Goan cricketers to play Test cricket came, not from India, but via Pakistan. Don’t be surprised about the Goan link to the Pakistani national anthem (a rousing song, even if we might not appreciate it today for reasons of politics and war).

Not surprisingly, given their similar role elsewhere, here too Goans have also played a role in photography (leaving behind images of even Jinnah!), music and bands, stage and drama. Konkani had its voice heard in distant Karachi, and, believe it or not, there were even kudds (the residential ‘clubs’ of Bombay) there.

Rodrigues covers journalism, writing, Goan clubs and associations.

“Karachi has an amazing untold Goan history, about 200 years old,” Rodrigues told The Navhind Times when asked about his motivation to write this tome. “Since I was always curious to find out about our antecedents here, I kept meeting people, especially those in the twilight of their lives, and asking them questions about our past. I gathered loads of precious information. Furthermore, our rich history was not recorded anywhere. Therefore, I thought if all the information were collated and written in a book form, it would auger well as reference material for institutions and for the general knowledge of future generations.”

In the course of his 400-page book, he found some surprising aspects. Firstly, that Goans started moving out of Goa during the period 1820-1840 in search of economic sustenance, business opportunities and a better life. Secondly, that the “contribution of Goans towards the early development of the town (later to become a mega-city) was larger than life.”

There were some surprises too.

Goans already lived in ‘this part of India’. Thus when Partition took place in 1947, they preferred to stay back and become naturalized citizens of the new country. One of the main reasons could have been that Goans were prominently well settled in a fine cosmopolitan city like Karachi, literally the ‘Queen of the East’ as it was sometimes called.

Much of the work for this book, he says, was done between 2007 and 2010. At that time, it was part of a dedicated website (www.goansofpakistan.org). Last year, he felt a published book was a better proposition. “This gave me the opportunity to update the content, explore deeper into the Goan Diaspora and add new chapters,” he says.

How would he describe the Goan community in Karachi then and now?

Rodrigues responds: “Trustworthy, law-abiding and hardworking, they are trying their best to retain their Goan identity though most of our people have migrated to Canada, USA, Australia, and England. This does not mean we do not have the talent and dynamism anymore: the younger Goans, those who grew up in the 1980s onwards are doing remarkably well.”

Surely, that might lead one to wonder – in what way do they differ from Goan communities in say Bombay, Calcutta, Gulf, East Africa or Canada?

Rodrigues see there not being much of a difference. The Internet and social media have brought Goans everywhere closer to their relatives and culture than ever before. It offers all access to Goan-centric Feast days, festivals, music and cuisine, etc.

Within their own space, Goans in Karachi are keeping their culture alive and kicking, he believes. Yet, the Goans there do have challenges in their day-to-day activities. Their numbers have come down. Today, there are about less than 10,000 Goans in Pakistan; that is half of the all-time high when in their prime, according to the author.

Rodrigues also concedes wistfully: “Most Goan achievements of any significance have been in long past decades, little can be said of any major undertakings today.”

“Pakistan has evolved as a country in many ways, politically and socio-economically. It was meant to be that way. Goans, as part of a larger Christian community (about 3.8 million in all, Catholics and Protestants) are relatively unknown today and choose to remain in their own domains,” says he.

Although Goans have natural connections to Goa, through relatives and friends, most in Karachi would find it tough to return to Goa. This is due to the time lapsed, a widening generation gap and, significantly, due to travel restrictions faced even today and the like.

What does the future hold for the Karachi Goans?

He adds: “Goans will continue to live in Karachi, let us say from now to eternity! After all, it is ‘home’ and home is where the heart is! Even though many Goans have long migrated, they will always refer to Karachi and/or Pakistan as ‘back home’. You cannot take away this fact from the lives of Karachi Goans wherever they may be living today.” Rodrigues’ hope is that “the history of Goans in Pakistan continues to be updated and archived by the younger folk”. He calls this book an attempt to answer “this puzzle [of a] lost tribe of Goa.” It needed a lot of reading and contemplating, and “is just the beginning of archiving our history; little things matter.”