Adeus Salazar – Namaste Nehru: A view from Kenya

‘More Matata – Love After the Mau Mau’ by Braz Menezes provides a view of events at the time of Goa’s Liberation as seen in Kenya. Here’s an excerpt from the book

NT NETWORK

Nairobi, December 18, 1961

It is the week before Christmas. My team and I must complete the hall decorations by Friday. I race up the clubhouse steps and head towards the loud voices. In our youth, the Gymkhana bar functioned as our ‘newsroom’. Savio and I had eavesdropped our way to adulthood selectively picking rumour and gossip by the adults that eventually translated into a real story. Now having reached drinking age, we sit on those same barstools and exchange news. My helpers are all there. “One Tusker (beer) for Lando…and Ed,” Savio says to Ben behind the bar, “and one for this man.” Edwin behind me, walks in clutching a sheaf of fresh teleprinter printouts from his workplace.

“Hey chaps! The Indians have invaded.” Gerson, recently graduated as a schoolteacher, reads the startling headlines aloud: ‘Finally Freedom for the Oppressed’; ‘Indian War Mongers Invade Goan Peace Lovers’; ‘Vassalo Vacillates – Governor hesitates in offering Total Surrender’. The dispatches, datelined Bombay, India, 18 December 1961, tell the story: ‘India has launched an armed attack on the Portuguese enclaves in India.’

‘Goa will be liberated,’ says a Government spokesman. ‘The army, navy and air force are combining operations. Tanks, warships, bombers and ground troops are involved. It is expected to be a quick operation. It has taken the Portuguese by surprise. Their troops are hopelessly outnumbered and their defence is almost non-existent. Portugal has indicated its agreement to negotiations. India ignores their response’. In another dispatch: ‘Goa’s single runway in Dabolim has been bombed out of action. Goan radio station in Bambolim is silenced.’

Mr JFX, a card player, puts down the two whiskeys he has just paid for. I see him stiffen and turn pale. “Please, please let me see those,” he grabs two sheets and strides out of the bar clutching the news reports.

“Back soon.”

Minutes later about sixteen card players squeeze into the bar. I realise my father’s generation is most affected by the news. I can see shock and nervousness on most faces, JFX ushers everyone into the main hall, motions us to pull our chairs around. He emerges as the self-elected chairman.

“This is very serious,” JFX says. “Before we decide what to do, we must all voice our views.”

“Who asked Nehru to liberate Goa?” someone shouts. “Yeah, who did?” There is loud applause. The spontaneity is electrifying.

“Politicians don’t do anything for people,” a man says. “Nehru must have an ulterior motive.”

“What’ll happen to our culture?” L D’Cruz asks. “…our Catholic religion, our music, art and literature? Our special way of life is still the…” He is interrupted by Costa, a bar regular.

“Please do not interrupt,” JFX appeals

for order.

“Goans outside Goa have been fighting for freedom ever since India’s Independence,” Costa says. “You remember Pio Gama Pinto? He already told us this would happen. He said one day the Goans would run their own country. Freedom fighters in Bombay have been organising for this day.”

“I agree with freedom,” Audit Pereira joins in, “but not by violence. Goa is a peaceful country. What happened to Gandhi’s thinking and preaching?”

“We came to Africa for jobs, remember?” It’s Dad’s voice. “Perhaps now we can return and develop Goa peacefully?” Many shouts interrupt him.

My friends and I listen in awe as our parents’ generation erupts with a passion we have never witnessed before. The emotion is palpable. They are bitterly divided for and against the invasion.

“Nehru has been trying to negotiate peacefully since Independence,” Costa shouts, “but Salazar will only listen with a torpedo stuck up his backside.”

“Negotiate with military force?” Dad asks. “What sort of negotiation is that?”

“No Chico! Nehru offered to make it a peaceful transfer – even to guarantee that Goa’s culture will be maintained intact,” Rego joins the discussion.

“But we Goans are different,” D’Cruz says. “We have embraced Catholicism and blended Portuguese culture within our bones. Our cultural masala flows in our veins after nearly four and a half centuries. We have our music, our literature, our special cooking. Although we were never pure… we are not Indian.”

“Rubbish!” Rebelo, the bearded man shouts. “Before the Portuguese came and converted our ancestors by force, they were all pukka Hindus, so that makes you Indian too!”

“Maybe some were even Muslims,” Audit Pereira says. “Can’t you see how dangerous this type of talk is? Look around. Even after 14 years of independence Hindus and Muslims are still killing each other on the

sub-continent.”

“But how can we live as part of India?” Gomes speaks up for the first time. “Are we ready to give up drinking? All over India there’s prohibition. In Bombay, Poona, Calcutta… everywhere people are distilling homemade liquor chini-chini, illegally. If you’re caught, you are thrown in jail, until you bribe the policeman and even his boss!”

“Maybe that’s their motive, their so-called liberating Goa,” The grey-haired man who opened the discussion speaks up. “The politicians want to be liberated to take charge of the smuggling trade from Goa to India – just see what we can buy freely in Goa – liquor, medicines, tobacco, watches, Van Heusen shirts, imported cars and nylon socks. India has had so-called independence since 1947, and you still can’t buy foreign goods in the shops there as freely as in Goa.”

“But the smuggling in Goa is already mostly in the hands of Hindus. They have the expertise,” D’Cruz argues.

“That’s not true!” Dad says. “For over 400 years the Church and the Administration officials controlled all the permits and licences for trade, shipping and land sales. They traded money and favours and became very rich themselves working with Hindu and Arab traders. Corruption is not a new idea and is not an Indian monopoly.”

“Chico, the Indians will steal all the jobs from Goans,” Jovito, a chemist, joins the discussion. “The price of everything will shoot up. I have just returned from home leave to Goa, and by the way, spent a week in Bombay. Everything is more expensive in India.”

“Let sleeping dogs lie,” Gomes says. “In my opinion, Goa should continue under Portuguese rule because we are a long way away from Lisbon, and mostly they ignore us anyway. Our people enjoy a peaceful life in the villages. There is always fish in the sea and fruit falls off the trees. It is stupid to fight for freedom. We must say to Nehru, no thanks, we are happy with the present arrangements.”

“What about freedom to speak and write?” Jovito asks.

“Every Goan has equal rights as any citizen of Portugal,” Dad says. “It’s been so since the eighteenth century when the Marquis de Pombal abolished the colour bar and other restrictions in Goa and all overseas territories. In fact…”

“What nonsense! All that has changed,” Rebelo, the bearded man interrupts him. “This bloody dictator Salazar in Lisbon has reversed everything. Since 1926, there is censorship of newspapers. Informers send secret reports to the government. They have a file on each one. Has anybody holding a Portuguese passport tried to get a visa?”

“Yes. I went to Mozambique in 1953 to visit my brother Nicolau,” Dad replies. It took about nine months, but I went.” Chico replies.

“You see what I mean? Even with a Portuguese passport, it is so difficult to visit another Portuguese territory,” Rebelo says. “With Goa being part of India, all the travel restrictions will be lifted. Now travelling to Bombay from Goa, you have to change trains at the border, carry your bags across a no-man’s land, and connect with a train on the other side. All that will change. Just imagine how fantastic

that will be.”

“In my opinion, Goa will change for the worse,” a loud preacher-like voice booms for the first time. It’s Fernandes, a man with angry eyes that have darted from speaker to speaker all evening, “Our beloved land will one day become one big slum. We will have filth and rubbish everywhere. Our clean towns will become just a few more dirty Indian cities. The politicians will steal the money meant for schools, drainage, trash clearing and roads. You mark my words! I have spoken at this club on 18th December, 1961.” He slumps back into his seat.

“Perhaps our Goan Overseas Association should be involved. Let’s wait and see what the great world powers say about the invasion.” JFX sounds nervous.

“The so-called great powers have already spoken,” D’Cruz holds up one of the teleprinter messages being circulated. “Let me read it to you: ‘Prime Minister Harold McMillan has appealed directly to Nehru to negotiate and is rebuffed’. In America, ‘US Secretary of State Dean Rusk met urgently with his top aides. His statement reads ‘This is a classic example of the use of force by one of the most moralistic members of the Neutral Bloc’.”

“And what was Nehru’s response?” JFX asks.

“This!” D’Cruz makes a rude finger sign. He stands up disgusted. The meeting breaks up. Chairs scrape the floor. I take Dad’s arm. “Come, Dad, it’s late,” I feel Dad’s hand trembling. His eyes are teary.

At home, Dad puts his hand on my shoulder for support. “Lando, till today, I never realised how one is attached to the soil of one’s birth,” he says in a soft barely audible voice. “Now you children may never really know your heritage, and the glory that was once Goa.” I pour Dad a peg of Johnny Walker. He wants to be alone, quietly in the living room. I recount to Mom in a few words what happened at the club.

“It was his dream one day to return to Goa,” Mom says.

Sleep is evasive. Perhaps if I had stayed on in boarding school, Dad would have returned sooner to Goa, and lived the last years of his life as happily as he lives in Kenya. On the other hand, perhaps the doomsday scenarios predicted for Goa about filth and slums and corruption could happen. Who is to know? Only time will tell. I toss and turn and punch my pillow into different positions. I cannot understand why Dad was so happy in 1947 to carry me on his shoulders to watch the Independence parade in Nairobi when the British left India, and yet now he’s so sad to see Goa become a part of India. I wonder if Pio Gama Pinto will return to Goa to live, now that he has been released from prison in Kenya? If he does, who will continue his work in Kenya?

The next day it is all over. ‘Goa has been liberated’ is splashed across the front page of the local newspapers. That evening, back at the club with my decorating team, we hear that a similar reaction to the invasion had taken place the previous day at the rival Goan Institute. There were, as many members in favour of the invasion, as against. Several members who had been born, lived and trained in British India, had migrated to Africa within five years of India’s independence, were the angriest over the invasion. A fistfight resulted in one black eye, two broken chairs and a smashed windowpane of their recently opened clubhouse.

The Christmas season’s festivities at the Goan Gymkhana are subdued. Too many families are waiting for news of loved ones. The Indian forces have imposed a blackout on news from Goa.

It is over 12 days since the invasion before Savio and I meet and talk about changes taking place.

“Lando, what do you think is going to happen to us Goans now with the British leaving Kenya, and the Indians forcibly taking over Goa?”

“I don’t know,” I reply. “Dad and Mom and my uncles are worried and confused. It has been almost their only topic of conversation over Christmas.”

“Mine too,” Savio says. “They say we are now stateless.”

(Braz Menezes, born in Kenya to Goan origin parents (Raia/Loutolim) lives in Toronto. The Matata Trilogy has widespread readership worldwide. It has now been published in Goa by Cinnamon Teal.)