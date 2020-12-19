GLOBAL SCAN

Biden’s close aide test COVID-19 positive

WASHINGTON: Congressman Cedric Richmond, a close adviser to President-elect Joe Biden, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the transition team. He developed symptoms on Wednesday and took a rapid test which came out positive, Transition Spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said on Thursday. Richmond, 47, has been named as the White House Senior Adviser and Director of the Office of Public Engagement in the incoming Biden administration. “Richmond was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), with the President-elect. President-elect Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected,” Bedingfield said.

300 abducted schoolboys in Nigeria released

MAIDUGURI: More than 300 schoolboys abducted last week by armed men in northwest Nigeria have been released, the Katsina State governor said. In an announcement on Nigerian state TV, NTA, on Thursday, Gov. Aminu Bello Masari said the 344 boarding school students were turned over to security officials and were being brought to the capital of Katsina, where they will get physical examinations before being reunited with their families. “I think we can say… We have recovered most of the boys, if not all of them,” Masari said. He did not disclose if the government paid any ransom.

Iran begins work on underground nuclear facility

DUBAI: Iran has begun construction on a site at its underground nuclear facility at Fordo amid tensions with the US over its atomic programme, satellite photos obtained Friday by The Associated Press show. Iran has not publicly acknowledged any new construction at Fordo, whose discovery by the West in 2009 came in an earlier round of brinkmanship before world powers struck the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. While the purpose of the building remains unclear, any work at Fordo likely will trigger new concern in the waning days of the Trump administration before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Already, Iran is building at its Natanz nuclear facility after a mysterious explosion in July there that Tehran described as a sabotage attack.

Pak Foreign Minister meets UAE PM

ISLAMABAD: Visiting Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during which they discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Office in Islamabad said in a statement. On Thursday, Qureshi arrived in Dubai on a two-day visit, The Express Tribune reported. During the meeting later in the day, Qureshi exchanged views with Sheikh Mohammed, who is also ruler of Dubai, on a range of issues of mutual interest and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation, possibilities of enhancing bilateral trade relations and promoting investment, in particular in the field of agriculture, the statement said. “The foreign minister also discussed matters pertaining to the welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE,” it added.

Airstrikes in Afghanistan kill militants

KABUL: At least 30 militants were killed in an airstrike targeting a gathering of Taliban fighters Afghanistan’s Ghazni province on Friday, a government official said. “A group of Taliban insurgents had gathered in Qarsi area of Qarabagh district to storm security checkpoints but the security forces’ planes attacked the gathering in the wee hours of Friday, killing 30 on the spot,” provincial government spokesman Wahidullah Jumazada told Xinhua. Ten more insurgents were injured in the raid, the official added. No security personnel or civilians were harmed in the attack, Jumazada said.