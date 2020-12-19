‘Felt like making a debut all over again’

India’s spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin said he felt like “making a debut” as he stepped on the field to play an international game after 10 months. Ashwin last played a match for India in the longest format of the game in February this year as all sporting fixtures were either cancelled or postponed after that due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I am so happy that we are playing Test cricket again. It’s been a long time and I didn’t imagine that we will be playing Test cricket looking at what’s happening around,” Ashwin said during a virtual press conference.

“Felt amazing to go out there and play. I felt I was making my debut all over again so I really enjoyed bowling. Obviously, Smith’s wicket was a big wicket (because of) the way he bats.

“So it was an important wicket and I enjoyed it,” he added.