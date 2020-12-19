FC Goa take on Chennaiyin FC

Fatorda: FC Goa will take on two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League match at the Nehru Stadium, Fatorda on Saturday.

The Gaurs having suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to ATKMB in their last match occupy the seventh spot with six points from as many games. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, having drawn two and lost two since registering a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC on the opening night, are currently in eighth place with five points after five outings.

FC Goa boast of a better head-to-head record, winning nine of the 17 games between both the teams in the ISL and losing seven, and would like to continue their dominance over southern opponents. Chennayin however will draw inspiration from their performances against the Goan side last season, especially the 4-1 semifinal first leg victory at home in Chennai.

For FC Goa, Spaniard Angulo has been lethal upfront, but the defence has left a lot to be desired, especially in set-piece situations. The team has conceded six goals in as many games, of which five came from set-pieces, and it needs to tighten up its defence.

“Our target is to win. But sometimes you draw and lose, maybe because of a penalty,” said FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando. Gaurs conceded late penalties twice and the Spaniard expressed his dissatisfaction with their tendency to give away soft goals.

“We also have to think about the spaces when we lose the ball and go on to concede the penalty.

We are not happy conceding late penalties. It is necessary to think about what happened before the penalty,” he added.

The FC Goa-Chennaiyin FC match promises to be a fast-paced one and a goal fest, given the manner in which both the teams play.