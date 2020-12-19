MLT T20 Cup: Shivraje CC, Nageshi Youth win

SANKHALI: Shivraje Cricket Club and Nageshi Youth reached the quarterfinals of MLT T20 Cup 2020 cricket tournament after winning their respective matches played at Sankhalim Municipal Ground, on Thursday. In the inaugural match, Shivraj CC defeated MLT Juniors by 29 runs while in the second Nageshi Youth beat MSP Sankhali by 9 wickets.

2-a-side tie-breaker at Saligao

PANAJI: Mollem Bhat Boys, Saligao are organising All Goa 2-a-side football tie-breaker in memory of Joseph D’Lima today at Mollem Bhat ground, Saligao from 10 am onwards. Winners will get Rs 10,000 plus trophy while runners-up will receive Rs 8,000 and also a trophy. Other prizes will also be awarded. For registration and enquiries Stanley (9145056017) or Nikhil (9511715554) may be contacted.

Lewandowski wins FIFA Best Player award

ZURICH: Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski on Thursday beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win The Best FIFA Men’s Player award. Manchester City and England defender Lucy Bronze, meanwhile won the The Best FIFA Women’s player award. The award ceremony was a virtual event due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

NZ beat Pakistan in 1st T20I

AUCKLAND: A four-wicket haul by pacer Jacob Duffy followed by a half century from wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert helped New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20I at the Eden Park on Friday. The Black Caps first restricted Pakistan to 153/9 and then chased down the target with seven balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sindhu to make return at Thailand Open

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will return to competitive action in January 2021 where she will be taking part in at least three tournaments. Sindhu, who is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group, will be seen in action at the Yonex Thailand Open (January 12-17), Toyota Thailand Open (January 19-24) and the World Tour Finals in Bangkok, subject to qualification (January 27-31).

Rooney’s 11-year-old son joins Man Utd academy

MANCHESTER: Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney’s son has followed in his father’s footsteps by signing a youth-team contract at Old Trafford. “Proud day,” Rooney posted on Instagram. “Kai signing for Manchester United. Keep up the hard work son.” Rooney, 38, is currently serving as the interim manager of Derby in the second division.

SA domestic cricket halted following ‘second wave’ of COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG: Domestic cricket in South Africa has been put on hold following a “second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic”. Issuing a statement, Cricket South Africa on Thursday confirmed the postponement of round six of the 4-Day Domestic Series.

Dav Whatmore appointed Nepal head coach

KATHMANDU: Former Australia cricketer Dav Whatmore was on Thursday appointed as head coach of Nepal. The former batsman, who played seven Tests for Australia in the 1979, had previously served in coaching capacity in almost all South Asian nations. Nepal would be his fourth country in the region.