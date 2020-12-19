Ashwin puts India in box seat

Adelaide: Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin produced one of his most memorable overseas performances as Indian bowlers collectively terrorised Australia into submission, bowling them out for 191 on the second day of the opening Day/Night Test here on Friday.

Courtesy Ashwin’s 18-3-55-4, India successfully managed to neutralise a sub-par first innings score of 244. Rival skipper Tim Paine (73 off 99 balls) was the only home batsman to show stomach for a fight.

With a handy first innings lead of 53 runs, India found their opener Prithvi Shaw’s defence being breached again before ending the day at 9/1 — with an overall lead of 62 runs.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (21-7-52-2) played the night watchman’s role after Shaw’s dismissal, giving company to Mayank Agarwal (5) when stumps were drawn. Indian magnificent bowling effort during the day could be segregated into three phases. In the early afternoon, Bumrah bowled the fuller length to make the first inroads.

Ashwin then took charge of late afternoon with his perfect length and made use of the additional bounce to blow away the middle-order.

And then under lights, Umesh Yadav (16.1-5-40-3) was brilliant with the old pink kookaburra as he bowled back of the length to get rid of the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne and Pat Cummins.

Mohammed Shami (17-4-41-0) was also immaculate with his length but he was let down by the fielders as the only glitch in their second day’s performance was a poor catching effort.

But Virat Kohli wouldn’t mind even four dropped chances as his bowlers forced the Australian batsman to go into a defensive shell in their 72.1 overs on second day. It was one of the most ‘Un-Australian’ batting by a team that prides itself on intent.

Save for Labuschagne (47 off 119 balls), who couldn’t capitalise on three reprieves, and skipper Paine, no other batsman seemed to know how to bat on a surface, which picked pace on the second day.

At the start of the day, India’s tail-enders contributed precious little and the visitors’ first innings folded in just 93.1 overs.

Mitchell Starc (4/53 in 21 overs) and Pat Cummins (3/48 in 21.1 overs) dismissed the last four batsmen for an addition of only 11 runs to the overnight score.

SCORE BOARD:

INDIA 1ST INNS: OVERNIGHT (233 FOR 6): W Saha c Paine b Starc 9, R Ashwin c Paine b Cummins 15, U Yadav c Wade b Starc 6, J Bumrah not out 4, M Shami c Head b Cummins 0. EXTRAS: 18 (b 2, lb 8, nb 7, w 1); TOTAL: 244 (in 93.1 overs). FALL OF WICKETS: 1-0, 2-32, 3-100, 4-188, 5-196, 6-206, 7-233, 8-235, 9-240, 10-244. BOWLING: M Starc 21-5-53-4, J Hazlewood 20-6-47-1, P Cummins 21.1-7-48-3, C Green 9-2-15-0, N Lyon 21-2-68-1, M Labuschagne 1-0-3-0.

AUSTRALIA 1ST INNS: M Wade lbw b Bumrah 8, J Burns lbw b Bumrah 8, M Labuschagne lbw b Yadav 47, S Smith c Rahane b Ashwin 1, T Head c & b Ashwin 7, C Green c Kohli b Ashwin 11, T Paine not out 73, P Cummins c Rahane b Yadav 0, M Starc run out 15, N Lyon c Kohli b Ashwin 10, J Hazlewood c Pujara b Yadav 8. EXTRAS: 3 (lb 3); TOTAL: 191 (in 72.1 overs). FALL OF WICKETS: 1-16, 2-29, 3-45, 4-65, 5-79, 6-111, 7-111, 8-139, 9-167, 10-191. BOWLING: U Yadav 16.1-5-40-3, J Bumrah 21-7-52-2, M Shami 17-4-41-0, R Ashwin 18-3-55-4.

INDIA 2ND INNS: P Shaw b Cummins 4, M Agarwal not out 5, J Bumrah not out 0. TOTAL: 9/1 (in 6 overs). FALL OF WICKETS: 1-7. BOWLING: M Starc 3-1-3-0, P Cummins 3-2-6-1.