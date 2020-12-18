E-office system soon in all government offices in Gurugram

​Gurugram: E-office system will soon be implemented in all government offices in Gurugram. To implement the system, city magistrate Brahm Prakash on Thursday held a review meeting with the officials of the concerned departments and gave them necessary guidelines.

During the meeting, Prakash said that it is the priority of the state government to introduce e-office system in government offices. With the introduction of this system, there will be transparency in government work, while the disposal of files will also be done in a relatively short time. Also, the files will not be lost.

The magistrate directed the officials of all the departments to prepare government e-mail IDs of their employees to deal with the files of their offices.

The official said that in order to do the work of his office on the e-platform, it is necessary that all the offices have IDs on the National Informatics Centre (NIC), so that the e-office platform can be used while logging in from anywhere.

During the meeting, the magistrate said that e-office is a management system built on a virtual platform. The officials of all the departments should ensure that new note or file is sent to the officials only through e-office. In case of any difficulty in coming to the office live, the official concerned should contact the NIC and implement this system in his office as soon as possible.

A major advantage of digitisation is that approvals or observations from the officials for any work can be done at any time and files won’t remain pending even if the concerned official is on leave,” the magistrate said.

“The use of an e-office system will save time while all the work can be completed in a paperless manner,” he added.