MUMBAI: As part of its strategy to be a leader in mobility solutions, Bridgestone India announced its investment in Fleeca India Pvt Ltd, a start-up focused on providing digital based business solutions to Fleet Operators to increase efficiencies of their tyre usage. This partnership further strengthens Bridgestone India position in this space. Tyre Management as a service based on digital applications assumes importance as more and more fleet operators are seeking options like “Pay per KM” models when it comes to the procurement of tyres. This helps the fleet owners to maximise the total cost of ownership of their operations. Fleeca India has the expertise in offering such solutions to its customers. “This investment will enable us to create higher value for our customers in India and help them improve the return on investments”, said Parag Satpute Managing Director, Bridgestone India. NT

MUMBAI: Malabar Gold and Diamonds, one of the leading gold and diamonds jewellery retail chains in the country introduces Malabar Fair Price Promise as part of its commitment to customers. The initiative focuses on assigning reasonable making charges to a vast range of gold products. The move is seen as an extension of the uniform pricing policy – “One India One Gold Rate” – introduced by the brand in the recently which offers the benefit of a Single Rate of gold to the customers across India There are Malabar two policies taken together highlights the brand’s resolve to focus on transparency and customer centricity. NT

MUMBAI: Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited (the “Company”), the second largest player in the Indian MSW management industry (estimated at INR 5000cr for FY2020) with an established track record of more than 19 years, proposes to open on December 21, 2020, an initial public offering (“Issue”) of equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each (the “Equity Shares”) for cash at a price band of Rs 313 per Equity Share to Rs 315 per Equity Share consisting of a fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs 850 million and an offer for sale of up to 6,824,933 Equity Shares comprising up to 1,390,330 Equity Shares by Leeds (Mauritius) Limited; up to 2,085,510 Equity Shares by Tonbridge (Mauritius) Limited; up to 1,158,667 Equity Shares by Cambridge (Mauritius) Limited; and up to 1,158,667 Equity Shares by Guildford (Mauritius) Limited. The Bid/Issue Period will close on December 23, 2020. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 47 Equity Shares and in multiples of 47 Equity Shares thereafter. NT