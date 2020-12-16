FC Goa cross swords with ATK Mohun Bagan

PTI

Having registered back-to-back victories in their last two matches, an in-form FC Goa will look to complete a hat-trick of wins when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in an Indian Super League match at the Nehru Stadium, Fatorda on Wednesday.

While the Gaurs are placed sixth on the table with eight points after five games, their opponents, ATK Mohun Bagan, occupy the third spot with 10 points.

The contest will not only see two of the strongest teams in the league cross swords but will also pit two tactically sound managers with contrasting philosophies.

ATKMB coach Antonio Habas does not rely much on possession football. His side is known for counter-attacking and being defensively organised. So far, the Kolkata giants have had an average of 46 per cent possession — the third-lowest by a team this season.

Juan Ferrando’s FC Goa side are the opposite. The Gaurs love dominating opponents and have usually accounted for the lion’s share of the ball. They have averaged 59 per cent possession — the most by a team this campaign.

ATKMB are facing two injury concerns with doubts over Javi Hernandez and Tiri. Injuries to the duo have disrupted the balance of the side and Habas acknowledged the problem after his side dropped points in their previous game against Hyderabad FC.

“There is a long way (to go this season).Obviously, we don’t want to lose but we have many problems with injuries. But we have to recover the players and make them compete,” Habas said.

While Igor Angulo will aim to extend his goal-scoring tally for the Gaurs, Roy Krishna will be key for ATKMB during counter-attacks. The Fijian has scored four of his team’s six goals so far – with all their goals coming in the second half.