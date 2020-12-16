An actress with a poetic side

Filmmaker, actor, and poet Taranjit Kaur who has appeared in films like ‘Airlift’, ‘Saanjh’, and

‘Poppy’ was on a trip to Goa to write in a relaxed atmosphere. NT BUZZ caught up with her

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

Taranjit Kaur has always been a traveller at heart; working for two-three months at a time and then travelling a bit. But due to the lockdown, she was holed up in Mumbai for quite awhile. Recently though she was in Goa.

“I love the spirit of people living in Goa. It’s free and vibrant. Also, this time I discovered a lot of art spaces that I didn’t know about,” says the filmmaker, poet and actress, who was brought up in Chandigarh.

The actress comes from a family of artistes. While her grandparents were poets, her aunt was a painter and musician. “So our family outings included art exhibitions and concerts. Also, my parents have always been very supportive of my choice of being an artiste.”

And indeed, her journey as an artiste began quite early. She started working with Padma Shri awardee Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry, from the age of 15 and performed at various national and international theatre festivals. But academic wise she studied clinical psychology and always wanted to be a psychologist. “But after doing a few random jobs for three-four years I realised that acting is what makes me happy and I got back to theatre. Films happened later,” she says.

Her acting career took off in 2012 with the Indo-German film ‘Raju’ that won a Student Oscar Academy Award. She then went on to work in ‘Ankhon Dekhi’, a landmark film that has been critically acclaimed. Subsequently, she appeared in ‘Airlift’, ‘Saanjh’, ‘and ‘Poppy’. She also made her English film debut by playing the role of a coal miner in the British film ‘Mouth of Hell’.

And Kaur states that her first priority for choosing any film is always the story. If the story grips her as a reader then only it can hold an audience, she believes. Secondly, the role, she says, should be exciting and have some layers. “I think the most important thing for an actor is to be trained. Just like one studies MBBS to be a doctor, one must practice and study acting as a craft. Having trained as a theatre actor for years has always been an asset. It’s also important to be disciplined if one wants to master the craft. And we must keep learning and trying to be better with every role and project,” she says.

Besides this, Kaur is also a poet and has been writing poetry since the age of 10. But she took to spoken word poetry only in the last two years as she says that the poetry scene became bigger in the digital medium. “Poetry gave me a chance to express my thoughts and reach a wider audience,” says Kaur, adding that she has done poetry on various stage shows, mostly performed at The Habitat and Cuckoo Club in Mumbai.

In fact, her new short film ‘Love Sex Soprano (LSS)’ which was scripted by her and is based on one of her poems was selected for the recently concluded Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF), which is Canada’s premier South Asian Film Festival. The film featuring Kaur is also produced by her while it is directed by Sreemoyee Bhattacharya and shot by cinematographer Prashant Dandekar. “LSS is a woman’s inner journey of exploring herself and reclaiming all things that are hers but never given to her rightfully. It is a story of conquest, a tale of power, happiness, and most importantly, a search for love that culminates into falling in love with oneself,” she says. “Women have never lived uninhibited. There’s a fear looming large over a woman’s being, and it exists at many levels, from familial, filial, to societal. Our film deals with striking down those regressive thoughts and mindsets that have been used as a tool against women from time immemorial to suppress their feelings and tame their free spirit.”

Kaur adds that it was an amazing experience to produce the film as she has been into writing women-centric poems and stories for quite some time now. “I had been waiting for an opportunity to convert my words into a visual medium. Cinema, until recently, hadn’t delved into a narrative that is guided by the female gaze. Most of the narratives are male-dominated and from a man’s perspective. I wanted to chart that road less travelled and explore a story from a woman’s perspective. I think it is about time that it happens,”

she says.

The actress is now looking forward to shooting for the film ‘Kabeer’ with Anup Soni in Delhi. Three films of hers (‘Kaffaara’, ‘Murder on the Road to Kathmandu’, and ‘Do Writers ki Maut’), are also in post-production.